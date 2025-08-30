LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani might earn his fourth MVP of his career in 2025, and even Kyle Schwarber's 50+ home run season can't stop it.

Ad

While Schwarber is having a career year, Ohtani has been better on every offensive stat apart from home runs (49 against 45) and RBIs. Not to mention, Ohtani is a starting pitcher as well, while the Phillies star is a designated hitter.

During Friday's appearance on Baseball Today, Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discussed the NL MVP contenders. Both seem to believe Ohtani has already won it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plouffe's co-host, Rose, compared the stats between Ohtani and Schwarber to further make it clear why Ohtani has a big edge.

Ad

Trending

"I don’t see any world in which Kyle Schwarber wrestles the MVP away from Shohei Ohtani," Rose said (7:15)." The areas where he’s got him beat right now are home runs - by what, four, or whatever it is - and RBIs, which is more an indication of where you’re hitting in the lineup.

Ad

"Shohei’s been hitting leadoff all year. Schwarber, I think, has done it maybe 10 times. So to me, that’s a weird way to gauge it. Everywhere else, Shohei’s got him beat."

Ad

Trevor Plouffe echoes similar sentiments on Shohei Ohtani vs Kyle Schwarber NL MVP debate

Former Minnesota Twins' All-Star Trevor Plouffe was blunt in his assessment of the NL MVP and suggested that Shohei Ohtani is a runaway favorite at the moment.

"It’s always going to be Ohtani for me," Plouffe said (5:10). "I just think that a guy doing what he’s been able to do, his pitching numbers don’t look great on the year, he hasn’t done it a ton, but if he has a month like this, and he just had his best start of the season against the Reds, if he keeps that going, he’s going to win the MVP. That’s just how it is, man.

Ad

"Especially if it were somebody else doing it. Schwarber? The guy had 50 homers and was playing defense as well, that’s a different story. But here, you’re talking about a DH going up against a guy who is a starting pitcher and also one of the best hitters in the league. So, it’s going to be Ohtani."

Ad

Schwarber, for all the hitting he's doing at the plate, has the second-best odds to Ohtani in the NL MVP race. But let's be real.

Unless Shohei Ohtani goes into a slump where he doesn't hit a home run in the last month of the regular season and posts poor numbers on the pitching front as well, the Dodgers star will be celebrating another great year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More