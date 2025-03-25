Shohei Ohtani's teammate Roki Sasaki gives a sneak peak inside Dodgers' $100,000,000 clubhouse

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's teammate Roki Sasaki delivered an insider view into the team’s fully renovated clubhouse following $100 million worth of upgrades.

In an X post, Dodgers Beat let fans get an inside look at the newly renovated Dodgers clubhouse, featuring Sasaki’s locker. Here’s a look:

The post shows a photo of Shohei Ohtani's teammate’s locker containing game jerseys, gloves, caps and personal items. The neon colors lighting the space add a space-age look to the electronic sign showcasing Sasaki’s name and uniform number.

The clubhouse renovations were a part of a larger effort by the organization to revamp Dodger Stadium for the 2025 season. According to Dodgers president Stan Kasten, it had been over a decade since the clubhouse had gotten a facelift.

Dodgers Nation quoted Kasten:

“This was about the long overdue renovations to the clubhouse, adding another batting cage, making the clubhouse kind of a more modern clubhouse.” Kasten said.

“Twelve years ago when we did it the first time, we were state-of-the-art and there’s an arms race among teams that are always competing with each other and we had become no longer state-of-the-art. Now, we’re top of the pyramid again in terms of areas for players to train, areas for them to practice, tools for both coaches and players, modern technology that wasn’t available 12 years ago.”

The inclusion of high-tech is something Dodgers players could utilize to improve their overall performance on the field. Kasten concluded by hinting at what might come down the pipeline:

“We’ve also built in adaptability for things that might be coming down the road in the next five or 10 years. That was overdue, and it’s going to be great.”

The Dodgers will have their home opened on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers in which the revamped clubhouse will be introduced to players and the media.

Shohei Ohtani continues progressing in pitching program

Shohei Ohtani will hit the mound once again this week as he continues rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, the Orange County Register reported.

The Register quoted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts:

“So once he gets into the ‘pen on Saturday, then we’ll have a better idea of what a plan looks like.”

As things stand, there's no timetable for Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound in regular-season games. They will have a better idea of where his progress stands after seeing him throw a bullpen session.

While Roberts and Co. have hinted that Ohtani could return to two-way duties at some point mid-season, the fact is that there's no firm timeline. Nevertheless, Roberts provided a ballpark figure for the number of starts the team could expect from the Japanese star.

Roberts responded to the idea of Ohtani making 18-20 starts this season:

“We would bank that right now.”

The comments underscore what the Dodgers expect to get from Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher this season apart from his powerful bat in the lineup. It remains to be seen what updates may come later this week on Ohtani’s progress.

