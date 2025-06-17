Shohei Ohtani sends chilling warning with Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic 1-liner following Dodgers pitching debut vs Padres 

Shohei Ohtani's debut start for the Los Angeles Dodgers was a short one-inning affair. But it has set the tone for what's to come from the generational player two-way player as he progresses through his complete rehab process.

Ohtani pitched 28 times against the San Diego Padres with his pitch velocity being recorded as good as when he had left. He reached 100.2 mph with his fastball, with 18 pitches going over the 98 mph mark. It was more than the expected 95-96 mph range he was looking for his first start back after his second UCL surgery.

While he cranked up the velocity, he's yet to gain overall control, as his radar seemed off. He gave up two back-to-back singles to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez before Manny Machado drove in with a sacrifice fly. Tatis was almost tagged out at the plate by an Andy Pages throw.

Shohei Ohtani got his first out, Machado's, 18 pitches into the game, before inducing ground outs against Gavin Sheets and Xander Bogaerts.

After the game, he had a two-word reaction, simply saying, "I'm back", quoting Arnold Schwarzenegger's line from the Expendables franchise's second installment. Schwarzenegger uses it as a play on the original, "I'll be back", phrase that was made popular worldwide and is associated with him after The Terminator franchise.

Ohtani the pitcher was ably supported by Ohtani the batter as he drove in the first runs for the Dodgers in the third innings. He was on song again, in a five-run fourth-innings for LA against starter Dylan Cease, earning his second RBI of the game.

Shohei Ohtani charts a course for the future

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have been cautious about not putting extra pressure on his arm and getting him to return during a dearth of pitchers due to injuries. After the game, the Japanese superstar shed some light on his future trips to the mound.

"I did hit 100 today, so I want to see first where my body feels and how it reacts," Ohtani said. "But the expectation is for me to go once a week, hopefully to be able to go a little longer every time I'm out there so that the bullpen won't be so taxed."

Shohei Ohtani's start was ably supported by Ben Casparius and rest of the Dodgers bullpen who threw out the rest of the game for a 6-3 win. Because of his designation as a two-way player, Ohtani doesn't count as a pitcher, leaving the Dodgers room to continue with 13 pitchers apart from the 30-year-old.

