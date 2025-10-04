Shohei Ohtani sends playful warning to Phillies fans at CBP ahead of first-ever playoff start

The Los Angeles Dodgers set up an NL Division Series clash against the Philadelphia Phillies after consecutive wins against the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card series.

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who was expected to start Game 3 of the NLWS, will now take the mound in the NLDS opener. Saturday's start will be the first time Ohtani will be on the mound in the postseason.

Before his first postseason start, Ohtani shared a hilarious message for the Phillies clubhouse.

“They're known to be very passionate fans," Ohtani said. "The atmosphere, I'm sure, is going to be passionate and rocking, as well. And one thing I do know is that they serve really good Phillies cheesesteaks at the clubhouse.”

While Shohei Ohtani got his first taste of October baseball during the Dodgers' World Series triumph last year, he did pitch in the postseason as he was playing in a restricted role as a designated hitter, following his second elbow surgery.

Shohei Ohtani expects to be "nervous" for first postseason start with Dodgers

The reigning NL MVP resumed his two-way role for the Dodgers this season and has been a force from the mound. However, Shohei Ohtani said there would be some nerves when he takes the mound for Saturday's Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I'm sure I'll be nervous at times," Ohtani said. "But more than that, I'm just really grateful that I get to play baseball at this time of the year. And just being healthy is really important to me, so I'm just grateful for that."

Ohtani was eased into his starts and pitched six innings in his last start of the regular season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will treat the two-way star as a "regular" pitcher and is open to let him pitch into the seventh inning.

"If it's six innings -- it could be seven innings -- I think this is something we've been waiting for all year," Roberts said. "He's ready for this moment. So, for me, I'm just going to sit back and watch closely. But as he said earlier, just treat him like a regular pitcher."

While Ohtani's hitting form was expected to dip after he resumed pitching this season, the Japanese two-way phenom proved his doubters wrong by setting a new personal best with 55 home runs in the regular season.

