Shohei Ohtani shows why he's the biggest star in US sports, including NBA, NFL & NHL, with 3rd unanimous MVP win

By winning the 2024 NL MVP, Shohei Ohtani has set himself aside in the history of US sports. In the last four years, He has won three MVPs, the first two with the LA Angels and one this season with the LA Dodgers.

Interestingly, all three of them were unanimous wins, making him the only star across the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL history with more than one unanimous selection when it comes to the MVP, the highest individual award.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 MVP makes it all the more cherishing, as he registered one of the best regular seasons in major league history. Coming into the season, Shohei Ohtani had one thing in mind:

“I didn’t have specific number goals, but I did want to improve my stolen base numbers.”

Ohtani, who stole 20 bases in 2023, more than lived up to his expectations. The two-way star stole 59 bags of in 63 attempts and also hit 54 home runs, as he became the first player to enter the 50-50 club.

He slashed .310/.390/.646 en route becoming the first full time DH in MLB history to win the MVP.

Shohei Ohtani doesn't bother much about MVP but rather wants team to win

Shohei Ohtani entered the 50-50 club in style, hitting a walk off grand slam against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park.

Even then, he said that he doesn't give two cents on his individual accolades as long as his team wins. That continued as he spoke to MLB Network after being announced as the MVP.

“I obviously don’t go into the season trying to strive to get the MVP Award,” said Ohtani. “I was focused on being one of the guys with a new team, the Dodgers, and I wanted to embrace the fans, as well, and let them know who I was.”

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani was joined by his wife Mamiko Tanaka and famous dog Decoy for the announcement. The honors were done by none other than his fellow teammate Clayton Kershaw.

The 30-year-old is in his prime, so baseball pundits expect that when he retires, Ohtani will be looked upon as the greatest ball player of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback