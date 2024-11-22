  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Shohei Ohtani shows why he's the biggest star in US sports, including NBA, NFL & NHL, with 3rd unanimous MVP win

Shohei Ohtani shows why he's the biggest star in US sports, including NBA, NFL & NHL, with 3rd unanimous MVP win

By Krutik Jain
Modified Nov 22, 2024 03:15 GMT
MLB: NLCS Game 4- Dodgers v Mets - Source: Getty
Shohei Ohtani shows why he's the biggest star in US sports, including NBA, NFL & NHL, with 3rd unanimous MVP win - Source: Getty

By winning the 2024 NL MVP, Shohei Ohtani has set himself aside in the history of US sports. In the last four years, He has won three MVPs, the first two with the LA Angels and one this season with the LA Dodgers.

Interestingly, all three of them were unanimous wins, making him the only star across the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL history with more than one unanimous selection when it comes to the MVP, the highest individual award.

also-read-trending Trending

The 2024 MVP makes it all the more cherishing, as he registered one of the best regular seasons in major league history. Coming into the season, Shohei Ohtani had one thing in mind:

“I didn’t have specific number goals, but I did want to improve my stolen base numbers.”

Ohtani, who stole 20 bases in 2023, more than lived up to his expectations. The two-way star stole 59 bags of in 63 attempts and also hit 54 home runs, as he became the first player to enter the 50-50 club.

He slashed .310/.390/.646 en route becoming the first full time DH in MLB history to win the MVP.

Shohei Ohtani doesn't bother much about MVP but rather wants team to win

Shohei Ohtani entered the 50-50 club in style, hitting a walk off grand slam against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park.

Even then, he said that he doesn't give two cents on his individual accolades as long as his team wins. That continued as he spoke to MLB Network after being announced as the MVP.

“I obviously don’t go into the season trying to strive to get the MVP Award,” said Ohtani. “I was focused on being one of the guys with a new team, the Dodgers, and I wanted to embrace the fans, as well, and let them know who I was.”

Shohei Ohtani was joined by his wife Mamiko Tanaka and famous dog Decoy for the announcement. The honors were done by none other than his fellow teammate Clayton Kershaw.

The 30-year-old is in his prime, so baseball pundits expect that when he retires, Ohtani will be looked upon as the greatest ball player of all time.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी