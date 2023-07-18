Shohei Ohtani Trade rumours: Top teams in play after reports suggest Arte Moreno unwilling to send two-way phenom to the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani’s trade rumors have been making waves in the baseball world, with top teams vying for the two-way phenom’s services. However, recent reports suggest that Angels’ owner, Arte Moreno, is unwilling to send Ohtani to the Dodgers, narrowing down the potential suitors for the star player. Here’s a list of remaining possible landing spots for Ohtani before the trade deadline.

MLB Insider William Fredrickson @RengifoBurner BREAKING: In meeting this morning with team brass, Angels owner Arte Moreno “promised” superstar Shohei Ohtani that he will NOT be traded. Moreno is “prepared to offer (Shohei) a contract north of $500 million” when free agency opens

The San Francisco Giants could make a move for Shohei Ohtani

The Giants have been actively seeking to bring in a big-name player, and Ohtani’s name has been circulating in trade rumors. While the likelihood of landing Ohtani remains low, the Giants could force the Angels to consider their offer by presenting a compelling trade package. They have shown interest in Ohtani and have the means to put together a deal that benefits both teams. If they can demonstrate a commitment to keeping Ohtani beyond this season, they might have a shot at making a deal happen. Offering a top prospect and a major-league ready player could be a starting point for negotiations.

The Giants could make a substantial offer to acquire the services of Shohei Ohtani, forcing the Angels to make a trade focusing on the future of the franchise.

The New York Yankees could really use a player like Ohtani aiming for a playoff push.

Rumors have suggested that the Yankees are motivated to trade for Ohtani. Although the Angels have indicated their reluctance to trade him, the Yankees could still be potential suitors. To put together an enticing offer, the Yankees may need to include top prospects like Jasson Dominguez and promising young starter Will Warren. Such a trade could benefit both teams, with the Yankees bolstering their chances at a World Series title and the Angels acquiring young talent to aid in their rebuilding efforts.

Many experts believe the Yankees will be in pursuit of two-way superstar Ohtani before the trade deadline to get ahead of other potential competitors during the offseason.

While the odds of landing Ohtani on a trade remain slim for both teams, they could still force the Angels to consider their future by presenting a trade package that shows interest and long-term plans for Ohtani. Creative negotiations and a willingness to part ways with valuable assets could give them a shot at making the deal happen.

