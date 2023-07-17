Shohei Ohtani's extraordinary friendship with his translator, Ippei Mizuhara, extends far beyond their professional ties.

Mizuhara, who has been by Ohtani's side as his translator, expressed the depth of their bond.

"I am with him all offseason too," Mizuhara said. "I am with him 365 days a year."

This realization emphasizes the profound bond they share on and off the field.

MLB recently recognized this extraordinary friendship on Twitter, posting a photo of Ohtani and Mizuhara with the caption, "A moment for one of baseball's best friendships, Shohei and Ippei."

A moment for one of the best friendships in baseball, Shohei and Ippei.

Despite their encounters with language and cultural barriers, this acknowledgement emphasizes the importance of their relationship.

Mizuhara's constant presence and unwavering support have undoubtedly played a role in Ohtani's success, allowing him to fully immerse himself in the game without worrying about communication barriers.

Ippei Mizuhara has established himself as a key figure in baseball and beyond thanks to his experience working as Shohei Ohtani's interpreter.

Since the Los Angeles Angels superstar's arrival in MLB, Mizuhara has been translating for him. He has grown to be an indispensable part of Ohtani's life, both on and off the field.

Despite the fact that language barriers are common in professional sports, the significance of Mizuhara's role has been further highlighted by Ohtani's quick ascent to stardom and widespread recognition.

In addition to the usual duties of translating news conferences and media interactions, Mizuhara's duties also include fostering communication within the clubhouse, offering thorough coaching advice and serving as a liaison between Ohtani and the coaching staff.

Mizuhara's commitment extends beyond translation, as he also plays a significant role on the baseball side, taking part in side sessions with Ohtani, studying scouting reports, and even acting as Ohtani's catcher during the Home Run Derby.

His dedication to Ohtani's success can be seen in the smallest of gestures, such as running errands or encouraging personal connections with teammates.

Their friendship extends beyond their professional relationship, with Mizuhara treating Ohtani as a friend. Their close bond and mutual trust are crucial in navigating the difficulties of Ohtani's demanding schedule and rigorous training regimen.

Mizuhara, a native of Tomakomai, Hokkaido, Japan, began his path to working as Ohtani's interpreter in 2007 when he took his first position as a baseball interpreter for the Boston Red Sox.

Since then, Mizuhara has become a priceless asset in the baseball world thanks to his knowledge of and familiarity with Japanese and English.

