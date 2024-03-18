Shohei Ohtani Update: Dodgers superstar set to begin throwing program after Seoul Series, per Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a major announcement regarding Shohei Ohtani on Sunday. Roberts stated that the Japanese two-way superstar will begin his throwing program soon.

Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John Surgery in September last year following a season hinderling elbow injury during his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

The surgery meant that the two-time MVP would have a restricted pitching role in the upcoming season. However, following his blockbuster $700 million move to the Dodgers, the two-way phenom was expected to play as a DH, restricting his pitching role for the 2024 season.

But Dave Roberts has confirmed that Shohei Ohtani will commence his pitching rehab once the team returns to the United States following the conclusion of the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

"Shohei Ohtani will begin his throwing program once the Dodgers return to the U.S. following the Seoul Series, Dave Roberts announced today."

Dave Roberts open to amplifying Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers role

While the news hints at Ohtani's possible return to the mount at some time in the upcoming season, manager Dave Roberts maintains that the Japanese star won't pitch this year with the entire focus being on the DH role for the World Series aspirants.

However, the Dodgers manager is reportedly open to the possibility of the three-time All-Star playing in the field, depending on the progress of his slated throwing program.

"Dave Roberts said Ohtani's sole focus for now is DH. Ohtani won't pitch this year, as previously announced."

The 29-year-old is part of the Dodgers roster for the Seoul Series and will be in action for the team's exhibition game against Team Korea. He will likely make his debut for the Dodgers in the game against the San Diego Padres later this week.

While Ohtani has been one of the most popular MLB players since making his debut, his public appearances with his wife Mamiko Tanaka have created a buzz among baseball fans in the last few days.

