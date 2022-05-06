Shohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth: Which two-way legend will win the GOAT debate?

Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth are two of the best two-way players of all-time. Babe Ruth started his career with the Boston Red Sox. He was primarily a pitcher and later became a hitter for the New York Yankees. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, has always played both positions his entire career. So who is the true GOAT of two-way players?

Let's break down who is truly the best two-way player of all-time and take a look at the outlook for the rest of Ohtani's career.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth: Who is the GOAT?

Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth played 22 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Boston Braves. He started his career with the Boston Red Sox as a starting pitcher and occasional outfielder. His main position with the Red Sox was pitcher.

As a pitcher with the Red Sox and for a short time with the Yankees, Ruth went 94-46 with a 2.28 ERA. Between 1915 and 1917, Ruth won 18 or more games each season. He played an integral part in the Boston Red Sox World Series championships in 1915, 1916, and 1918.

After the 1919 season, Ruth was traded to the New York Yankees and played the rest of his career as a position player. From 1918 to 1931, Ruth led the league in home runs in 12 seasons.

As a hitter, Ruth compiled 2,873 hits, 714 home runs, and batted .342 for his career. Ruth was by far the most powerful hitter of his time. In 1920, Ruth hit 54 home runs. To put in perspective how dominant he was as a hitter, this tally was more home runs than any American League team combined.

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. In 2018, Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year by hitting 22 home runs and batting .285 at the plate. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 games started.

Ohtani broke out last season by belting 46 homers, stealing 26 bases, and going 9-2 as a pitcher. Ohtani has truly emerged as one of the game's best players. Ohtani's career is still very young, and the potential for the Japanese superstar is unlimited.

Overall, Babe Ruth is the current GOAT of two-way players, but if Shohei Ohtani keeps up his historic pace, he may overtake Ruth soon. The biggest difference between Ohtani and Ruth is that Ohtani plays both positions each season, whereas Ruth was a pitcher and then turned into a hitter later in his career.

