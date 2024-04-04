“Should have asked for 9 wire transfers of $500k" - Fans troll Shohei Ohtani for exchanging milestone home run ball for two caps and a bat

Milestone balls are worth a fortune on the open market, and one can only imagine how much Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run ball would be worth. But using precedence, one can fancy an educated guess.

To recover Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit ball from infamous fan Zack Hample, the New York Yankees had to pay $1,50,000 to a charity of Hample’s choice.

Luckily for Ohtani, the fan who caught his first home run ball wasn't looking for any financial gain. According to MLB insider Sam Blum, the fan agreed to return the ball. In exchange, she received another ball, a bat, two caps and a meeting with the two-way phenom.

Given how expensive milestone balls can be and how little Shohei Ohtani had to give away to recover it, some fans took the opportunity to troll the Dodgers superstar.

"The ball is worth at least $500k," one fan wrote.

"Should have asked for 9 wire transfers of $500k," joked another.

"That fan had to have been drunk on ~$100 of micheladas to take that deal," wrote another.

"A Porsche would've been nice," said another hopeful fan.

Similar reactions followed:

"Shoud've got at least season tickets," joked another.

"I would have asked for more," said another.

Shohei Ohtani relieved to have his first Dodgers HR

After nine appearances, Shohei Ohtani has his first home run in Dodger blue. It has been a slow start for the Dodgers’ $700 million man, who entered Wednesday hitting .242/.297/.333.

Ohtani acknowledged after the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants that his swing hasn't been great. He also admitted to being ‘relieved’ to have his first HR as a Dodger.

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer. It’s been awhile, and honestly my swing hasn’t been great. So, overall very relieved.”

Ohtani also credited Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for his pre-game advice, which eventually proved handy. Speaking to SportsNet LA after the game, he said:

“I actually talked to doc this morning and he told me to just be yourself and don’t try to do too much so that really helped me a lot.”

The Dodgers travel to Wrigley Field next for a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.

