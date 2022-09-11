"Should've been a month ago" "Finally this was long overdue" - New York Mets fans ecstatic as organization calls up highly anticipated prospect Mark Vientos 

Mark Vientos will be making his MLB debut with the New York Mets. Fans have been urging the organization to call up the infield prospect since the trade deadline. Vientos is a bat the Mets could desperately use right now as the team is on a cold streak.

With New York calling up Mark Vientos, Starling Marte has been placed on the 10-day IL. Marte is dealing with a fractured right finger. He injured his finger when he was hit by a pitch from Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller on Tuesday night. Marte tried to avoid the IL, but his finger was not healing quick enough to stay on the roster.

Mets fans are excited to see Mark Vientos being called up. New York drafted him in 2017 with their second-round pick. The prospect has experience playing both first base and third base. Vientos will likely play third base, given Pete Alonso has first base covered.

Third base also makes sense for Vientos as the Mets just lost recently called-up prospect Brett Baty who had to go on the IL. Baty had to undergo thumb surgery and is likely out for the year.

Mark Vientos would also be a viable option as a designated hitter. He can hit left-handed pitching very well. The Mets have split the DH role between Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf. As Vogelbach bats left-handed and Ruf has been struggling, Vientos could take Ruf's spot and DH when facing left-handed pitching.

Vientos will not be in the lineup tonight when the Mets face the Miami Marlins. New York is rolling out Eduardo Escobar at third base and Daniel Vogelbach as the designated hitter. If he is to debut tonight, it will be as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement coming off the bench. It is likely that Mark Vientos will be in the lineup tomorrow as the Marlins are expecting to start Left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

Vientos had an .877 OPS overall in AAA this year and a 1.140 OPS against lefties. With both Darin Ruf and Daniel Vogelbach struggling right now, this was a necessary move to make.

Mark Vientos will look to provide a spark for this struggling Mets team

The move was necessary as Baty is likely out for the season and Ruf has struggled mightily this season. Vientos will look to provide a spark for the Mets, especially when facing lefties.

The Mets need a spark because they have been struggling lately. After losing to the Marlins last night, they dropped their lead in the National League East to the Atlanta Braves. They sit half a game behind the Braves, heading into Saturday night. With a series against the Braves at the end of the season, the Mets need to figure it out before the Braves separate themselves.

