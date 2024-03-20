"Shouldn’t have even been invited" - Fans furious as Curt Schilling declines Red Sox's '04 championship celebration after Tim Wakefield controversy

Curt Schilling, controversial former pitcher, will not attend the 20-year anniversary celebration for the Boston Red Sox. In 2004, they broke a long drought by winning it all. Two decades later, they want to celebrate the occasion, but one of the best pitchers they had won't be in attendance.

"According to Dan Shaughnessy, Curt Schilling has declined the Red Sox invitation to honor the 20th anniversary of the 2004 champs, along with the passing of Tim and Stacy Wakefield."

Milliken noted that Tim Wakefield, who passed away recently after a bout with cancer, would also not be in attendance. As of now, those two are the only confirmed absences.

The controversy surrounding Schilling has fans happy that he's not coming. Not only is he controversial politically, but his role in the announcement of Wakefield's death is controversial.

He announced Wakefield's battle on the radio and admitted at the time that he wasn't sure if he was even allowed to say anything. Wakefield was soon joined in death by his wife, but fans don't really want to see Schilling around the team after the whole situation.

The replies were overwhelmingly negative. Despite all he did for the Boston Red Sox, the fans don't want to see him at all, let alone in a positive light celebrating an impressive achievement. Fortunately, he declined so that won't even be a potential issue for anyone trying to enjoy the anniversary.

Fans are unhappy with Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling is a six-time All-Star and a World Series winner. He should be beloved by his former team's fans, but that is anything but true. The pitcher has been politically active and many fans haven't liked his opinions.

Fans don't want to see Curt Schilling at the anniversary celebration

But what he did in spoiling Tim Wakefield's announcement was the final nail for many. There was real vitriol in the fans' statements above, and it should not be a surprise that announcing someone's cancer without permission brings that on.

