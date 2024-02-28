Stacy Wakefield Cause of Death: How did widow of late Red Sox pitcher die?

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of late great pitcher Tim Wakefield, has just passed away. Her husband's death from cancer came just a few months ago, and now she has followed him in death. She had been battling pancreatic cancer for a while, and it ultimately was a losing battle.

Stacy Wakefield was married to her husband for over two decades after their wedding in 2002. The news of his passing shocked the baseball world, and now she has followed not long after.

Stacy Wakefield passed away months after her husband

Stacy Wakefield's family said in a statement via Boston 25 News:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

Tim Wakefield and his wife have now both passed on

The statement went on to say that they will take solace in the fact that she can be with her husband once again:

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."

Wakefield died of a brain tumor at the age of 57. The family's statement wanted also to thank all of her doctors, nurses, and caretakers who were with her from the initial diagnosis to her death at the end of February, adding:

We are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Boston Red Sox organization and the Wakefield family during this time of tragedy. Stacy Wakefield will be missed.

