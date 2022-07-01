"Since March, the Braves have fostered a narrative about the negotiations which, stated plainly, is false" - Freddie Freeman's former agent fires back at Atlanta Braves for allegedly spreading false information

It has been an emotional week for Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves.

After 12 seasons and 1565 games together, Freeman said goodbye to Georgia last offseason in exchange for the bright lights of Los Angeles.

The five-time All-Star and 2020 National League MVP is now at the center of a "he said, she said" story involving his former agent Casey Close.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports' Doug Gottlieb claimed that Close had withheld information from Freeman, leading to the first baseman's signing with the LA Dodgers. Close, however, has his own version of events.

"Since March, the Braves have fostered a narrative about the negotiations which, stated plainly, is false," said Close.

excel sports @excelsm A statement on behalf of Casey Close: A statement on behalf of Casey Close: https://t.co/HMRH6EhQOk

Close has insisted that he conducted himself professionally during the negotiations and communicated all the information to Freeman. He has come out to defend his actions and is even considering legal action.

"I have a 30-year reputation in this business for integrity and honesty," added Close in a statement released on his behalf. "I have always operated with the utmost character."

Freddie Freeman has fired his long-time agent Casey Close

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

The feud between Freddie Freeman and Casey Close has led to the LA Dodgers infielder firing his long-time agent. Freeman was apparently not happy with the way negotiations were conducted.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal

Last March, the LA Dodgers signed the 32-year-old Freeman to a massive $162-million six-year contract.

At the time, many, including Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, were surprised to see Freeman leave the defending world champions. Freeman was a fan favorite in Atlanta and had a strong connection to the city and organization.

Freeman made an emotional return to Truist Park last Friday. In a press conference that day, he reaffirmed his love for the city of Atlanta and the Braves organization.

Jason Foster @ByJasonFoster Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented. Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented. Given this and everything that unfolded over the weekend, I feel like we're about two weeks away from hearing rumors that the Braves and Dodgers are trying to work out a trade to send Freeman back. That would be VERY unlikely, but it would only slightly surprise me at this point. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st… Given this and everything that unfolded over the weekend, I feel like we're about two weeks away from hearing rumors that the Braves and Dodgers are trying to work out a trade to send Freeman back. That would be VERY unlikely, but it would only slightly surprise me at this point. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st…

There seems to be no end in sight to the Freeman controversy. He never seemed comfortable in a Dodgers jersey, and it appears all parties are unhappy with the manner in which this deal played out.

There is now speculation about whether Freeman will remain in Los Angeles in the long term. There could be trade talks between the Dodgers and other teams before the season is over.

