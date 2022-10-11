"Smartest team in baseball" "God I love being a Braves fan" - Atlanta Braves fans thrilled with long-term extension for star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves signed their phenomenal rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year contract extension on October 10. The deal is worth a total of $75 million, and will keep him with the team through the 2029 season. The Braves have locked up a key part of their young core for the foreseeable future.

Spencer Strider is already one of the best pitchers on the team. Given that he is just 23-years old, the sky is the limit for Strider. He finished the 2022 season with an 11-5 record, and a staggering 2.67 ERA through 20 starts and 31 appearances.

The Braves announced the signing on their official Twitter account.

Signing your stud young players to long-term deals is the perfect strategy for modern MLB teams. But it is easier said than done. It is also much harder than the Atlanta Braves are making it look. Their extensions with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies were also praised as being great deals for the team.

AlƎx D'Amaro @_alexdamaro @Braves The Braves might be the best team of all time at locking up young players on team friendly deals

Braves General Manager and President of Baseball Operations, Alex Anthopoulos, received his fair share of praise for the deal. His ability to sign rising stars to long-term, team-friendly contracts has set the Braves up for long-term success.

New York Yankees fans wish that their front office would've operated in a similar manner to the Atlanta Braves. If that were the case, Aaron Judge would've been signed already.

The Atlanta Braves won the National League East for the fifth straight year in 2022. With the core of their team locked-up long-term, it is clear they will be contenders for the foreseeable future. The New York Mets will have their hands full trying to compete with them in the division.

Spencer Strider will be dominant on the mound for the Braves for years to come. Right now, his focus is on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves will need top-tier pitching to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves

The NLDS series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies is just around the corner. The Phillies' offensive firepower will be difficult to slow down.

If the Braves want to advance to the NLCS, they will need their pitching staff to perform up to their abilities. They finished with the fifth-best ERA in the majors this season.

Spencer Strider will be on the mound when the Braves host the Phillies in Game 1 on Tuesday.

