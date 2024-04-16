"So glad it happened in Philly" - Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria celebrates Pirates star's 300th career homerun away from home

Andrew McCutchen met his wife, Maria Hanslovan, at PNC Park in 2009. The duo started their romantic relationship from that point on until December 11, 2013, when McCutchen proposed to Maria on the Ellen Degeneres show. They got married in 2014 and now have three children together.

In his long and strenuous baseball career, Andrew McCutchen has seen plenty of highs and lows, but a constant that always remained by his side was Maria Hanslovan, who supported Andrew through his ups and downs.

The 37-year-old is playing the 16th season of his big league career and achieved a major milestone on Sunday when he smashed the 300th home run of his MLB career against the Phillies inside Citizens Bank Park.

Maria Hanslovan took to Instagram to voice praise and appreciation for her husband's achievement, as the caption on the story read:

"Best video yet. So happy. Also so glad it happened in Philly. If it wasn't going to happen at home I'm sure glad it happened here. We love our Philly fam"

The veteran OF, who is currently playing at the DH spot for the Pittsburgh Pirates, produced a three-hit game on Sunday. Andrew McCutchen drove in two runs and scored three himself as the Pirates took game four of the series 9-2 and shared the spoils at Citizens Bank Park.

Maria and Andrew McCutchen welcomed their fourth child together

Maria and Andrew McCutchen are parents to three kids: their eldest son, Steel Stefan, who was born on November 27, 2017, son Armani born on December 24, 2019, and their daughter, Ave Maria, whom they welcomed on October 25, 2021.

Maria gave birth to their second daughter on March 9, 2024, and named her Italia Maria McCutchen.

The family of five added another sweet member to their clan, as baby Italia has already started to accompany her mother and siblings to watch her dad play in the field.

Andrew McCutchen is one of the greatest Pirates sluggers after Barry Bonds. After playing for the team from 2009-17, he was traded in 2018 to the Giants. Thereafter, he spent some playing time with three other ballclubs before the Pittsburgh Pirates came in calling to re-sign one of the best ballplayers to have played inside PNC Park. McCutchen's second stint with the Pirates started in 2023.

