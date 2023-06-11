Who is Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria Hanslovan? A glimpse into the personal life of Pirates star

Andrew McCutchen is a popular player for the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB. In 2014, the 6-time All-Star completed an important milestone in his life when he married his longtime girlfriend Maria Hanslovan.

Hanslovan was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania. She also has a sister named Kaleen Hanslovan. She attended Dubois Central Catholic High School. In school, she excelled in sports, cheerleading, and gymnastics. She also enrolled at Slippery Rock University. She graduated with a degree in forensic chemistry in 2011.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew and Maria met each other at PNC Park in 2009 when he was a member of the "Cannonball Crew" for the Pirates. The two got to know each other and started a romantic relationship. After some years of dating, Andrew proposed to her on the December 11, 2013, episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. She said yes and eventually they got married in 2014. They have been together since then.

Andrew and Maria have three kinds together. They welcomed their first son Steel Stefan on November 27, 2017. Their second son Armani was born on December 24, 2019. Finally, their only daughter Ave Maria was born on October 25, 2021. They are a happy and loving family.

Andrew McCutchen's personal life

Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants game

Andrew McCutchen is a veteran baseball player. He has played for a variety of teams.

In his personal life, McCutchen was born on October 10, 1986, in Fort Meade, Florida to Lorenzo McCutchen and Petrina Swan. He also has a sister named Loren. They lived with their mother while their father attended university. McCutchen attended Fort Meade High School and later the University of Florida.

He was known for his long dreadlocks. However, he later cut and sold his hair via an MLB auction with all proceeds benefitting Pirates Charities. He resides in Pittsburgh.

He also voice acted for an episode of the Disney Junior show Puppy Dog Pals in 2021. He played the role of a card-playing dog. He was joined by Mookie Betts in the program.

McCutchen is currently in his second stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates as he juggles his professional and personal responsibilities.

Poll : 0 votes