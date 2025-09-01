  • home icon
  • "So happy for my guy" - David Ortiz's son D'Angelo reacts to Reds promoting their No. 1 prospect Sal Stewart to big leagues

"So happy for my guy" - David Ortiz's son D'Angelo reacts to Reds promoting their No. 1 prospect Sal Stewart to big leagues

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 01, 2025 23:08 GMT
David Ortiz and his son D
David Ortiz and his son D'Angelo (L), Sal Stewart (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@davidortiz, Getty)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz's son, D'Angelo, reacted on Sunday, as news emerged of the Cincinnati Reds' decision to promote top prospect Sal Stewart to the major leagues.

Having been drafted by the Reds in 2022, Stewart is enjoying an extremely successful season in the minors this year, batting .309 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. The MLB posted the news of his promotion on Instagram.

"Reds reportedly set to call up INF Sal Stewart, team’s No. 1 prospect, per MLB’s Mark Sheldon," the post read.
D'Angelo Ortiz is a great friend of Stewart, as both were born and raised in Miami and played baseball together for the Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, Florida.

Soon after the news broke, Ortiz shared the same post on his story, along with a heartfelt message for his friend.

"@salstewartjr u did it bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for my guy," D'Angelo Ortiz wrote.
Screenshot of D&#039;Angelo Ortiz&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@daangeloortiz34 IG Stories)
Screenshot of D'Angelo Ortiz's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@daangeloortiz34 IG Stories)

Hoping to follow and live up to the legendary benchmark his father set at Fenway Park, D'Angelo Ortiz is signed with the Boston Red Sox. Having been drafted by the nine-time World Series winners in 2024, Ortiz is playing for the Salem Red Sox at the Single-A level.

Sal Stewart hits the ground running in the major leagues

As the lineups for Sunday's fixture between the Cincinnati Reds and the high-flying Toronto Blue Jays were announced, all eyes were on debutant Sal Stewart, who featured at first base on the day.

Stewart didn't take long to show everyone what all the hype around him was about. Walking up to the plate for his first big-league at-bat in the bottom of the second inning, he hit a single that looped over Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette into shallow left field, as his loved ones applauded from the bleachers.

After a double from Ke'Bryan Hayes, Stewart also scored a run. Though the Blue Jays rallied late on to take the lead, clutch hits from TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte in the bottom of the ninth meant the Reds ended up securing a thrilling walk-off victory.

Edited by Parag Jain
