"That's my lady, she's a good friend" - When David Ortiz hailed Juan Soto's mom Belkis' culinary skill a good luck charm

Although he started the season a touch slower than he would have hoped, New York Mets superstar Juan Soto has been at his best of late, enjoying a monster June.

Ad

Renowned for his powerful hitting ability at the plate, Soto's diet plays a key role in ensuring he stays in top condition year-round. All the 26-year-old's dietary demands are reportedly taken care of by his mother, Belkis Pacheco.

Along with Soto, it appears numerous other big leaguers are also fans of Belkis' culinary skills. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz sang her praises when he appeared on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast in November of 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"His (Juan Soto's) mom's name is Belkis. She cooks for me sometimes. Oh my god, she made me this oxtail. It was delicious, combined with some other things, that's not the only thing she made," David Ortiz said [6:02]

Ad

Further, Ortiz talked about how Belkis' food turned out to be a lucky charm for him when he was playing a playoff game in New York.

"You know what, when I was in New York during the playoff, she sent me some to the field, and we killed it. That's my lady man, she's a really good friend of mine," Ortiz added.

Ad

David Ortiz backs Juan Soto to make 'a big difference' in Queens

With owner Steve Cohen signing Juan Soto to the biggest contract in big league history, New York Mets fans are now expecting a highly successful era with the Dominican superstar.

Appearing on another episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast in early March, David Ortiz backed him to do just that.

Ad

"Yeah, you know, he’s not just a good batter. You know, Juan Soto brings so much to the table. He's the kind of kid that you can build an organization around, without a doubt. Oh yeah, the minute he walks in there, you want to learn something about him," Ortiz said [25:12].

"I'm telling you, he's going to make a big difference in the Mets organization. He's got that power," Ortiz added.

Ad

After taking some time to settle into his new surroundings, Soto has been proving his worth. Fans will be hoping he can continue to swing a hot bat into the second half of the season, as the Mets look to challenge for the NL East and the World Series come October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More