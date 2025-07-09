Juan Soto is going the Michael Jordan route after All-Star snub, says ex-Giants Super Bowl winner

This past offseason, Juan Soto signed the largest-ever contract in big league history to join the New York Mets in free agency. Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season in the Bronx, and with the kind of pricetag he was associated with, fans' expectations of the Dominican were naturally sky-high.

Unfortunately, Soto is not able to hit the ground running as many hoped, and struggled in his first few months at Citi Field. However, the 26-year-old looks to now be back to his best after a monster June.

Currently batting .269 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs, Soto's numbers and his NL-leading offensive WAR of 4.0 certainly make a compelling case for his inclusion in this year's All-Star game alongside teammates Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. However, the left-handed hitter was left out of the midseason classic.

Talking about the snub on Wednesday, insider Brandon London predicted Juan Soto would 'take it personally' like Michael Jordan and go even harder in the second half of the campaign.

"[Juan] Soto was snubbed, but I think that he is using that disresepect to as fuel and goes full Micheal Jordan in the Last Dance, and takes it personal." London said (Timestamp 0:23), via 'Morning Take.'

Juan Soto vows to 'come back stronger' after missing out on fifth consecutive All-Star selection

Having made it to the All-Star game in each of the previous four seasons, Soto's surprising omission from this year's midseason classic breaks his streak of selections, even though it looked like he was a lock after an incredible June.

Speaking to insider Dan Martin of the New York Post shortly after the NL roster for the 2025 All-Star game was confirmed, Soto appeared to quickly put the disappointment behind him and vowed to 'come back stronger' next season.

"Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.” Juan Soto said

Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees (Image from - Getty)

With plenty of important baseball still to be played as the Mets look to challenge for the NL East title and the World Series come October, fans will be hoping Juan Soto can continue swinging a hot bat.

