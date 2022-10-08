Create

"So happy!!! We missed him so much", "Unreal news" - New York Mets fans rejoice as Starling Marte recovers in time for Wild Card Series

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Starling Marte has been named in the New York Mets' Wild Card Series roster

There was serious doubt over Starling Marte’s postseason involvement, but those concerns have now been put to rest. The 33-year-old outfielder has made it to the New York Mets’ Wild Card Series roster, the team announced earlier today.

HE'S BACK.Starling Marte will be on the Mets' Wild Card Series roster, per @martinonyc on.sny.tv/laHbJRl https://t.co/UoeldPr9QI
"HE'S BACK. Starling Marte will be on the Mets' Wild Card Series roster, per @martinonyc" - SNY Mets
Marte suffered a broken finger last month when he was hit by a pitch. Having not played since Sept. 6th, his postseason availability was in serious doubt. As recently as last week, Marte was unable to grip the bat or throw the ball properly.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was asked about Marte’s status on Wednesday, to which he had replied (via MLB.com):

"I'm never going to say never. You can't swing a bat, you can't throw a ball, it's going to be hard."

Marte has compiled a .292/.347/.468 batting line with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 118 games before getting injured. Tyler Naquin and Jeff McNeil handled right-field during Marte's absence. Marte's return serves as a major boost to the Mets’ postseason ambitions.

Following Marte’s return, this is what the Mets’ 26-man Wild Card Series roster looks like:

Catchers: Francisco Álvarez, James McCann, Tomas Nido

Infielders: Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders: Mark Canha, Terrance Gore, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Darin Ruf

Starters: Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

Relievers: Edwin Díaz, Mychal Givens, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Tylor Megill, Adam Ottavino, David Peterson, Joely Rodríguez, Drew Smith

Starling Marte set to start the Mets’ Wild Card Series opener vs. the Padres

After getting beaten out by the Atlanta Braves for the National League East title, the Mets will host the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series starting tonight. Marte has been named in the Mets lineup for Game 1.

Let’s get wild. #TheseMets🆚: San Diego💪: @Max_Scherzer📍: @CitiField🕕: 8:07 p.m.📺: ESPN📻: @wcbs880🔗: atmlb.com/3ymCPqP https://t.co/aXtWHf51kT
"Let’s get wild. #TheseMets" - New York Mets
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, out of all the three-game series throughout the regular season this year in MLB, 78% of them were won by the Game 1 winner.

The onus will therefore be on the Mets to make home advantage count. The disappointment of conceding the NL East pennant to the Braves is still fresh in the memory of Mets fans. Hence, winning their Wild Card Series encounter vs. the Padres will go a long way in easing that pain.

