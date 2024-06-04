"Sorry my curveball velo was a little down" - Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan Murphy jokes about her 'MLB debut' during boyfriend's bobblehead night

On Saturday, it was Tyler Glasnow's bobblehead night and despite him not being in action, his parents and his girlfriend Meghan Murphy attended Dodger Stadium. Moreover, ahead of the game against the Colorado Rockies, Meghan was invited to throw the ceremonial pitch.

Meghan Murphy shared glimpses from the bobblehead night on social media. She even joked about her first pitch that bit the dust while saying she was trained by Glasnow.

"MLB debut was a success! Thanks to my pitching coach @glasnowt for the one on one training sorry my curveball velo was a little down we look cute as a bobblehead," Meghan wrote in her caption.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from Meghan, Tyler Glasnow's parents, Donna and Greg, were also at the venue to celebrate his bobblehead night. All four posed for a photo, which Murphy shared in her post.

Tyler Glasnow reveals how he met his girlfriend Meghan to Mookie Betts

A couple of weeks ago, Tyler Glasnow sat down with Mookie Betts to discuss a lot of things, among which he shared how he met his girlfriend. The story went viral initially after a broadcaster spilled the beans about it. However, Glasnow had more to add about how everything unfolded.

"So I was rehabbing in Tampa, clearly kinda watching the game but kinda looking in the stands," Glasnow said. "Like a normal rehab routine. I was sitting next to Brett Phillips and our camera guy was next to us, she was sitting like, close, front few rows, she kinda looks cute.

Glasnow added that he asked the cameraman to zoom in on her, after which he found her "cute" and decided to write down his number on a baseball and ask the bat boy to give it to her.

What followed was even more interesting. Glasnow revealed he didn't receive a text from her but the next day, she returned to the field.

"So she didn't text me or anything and came back the next day, wrote her number on a ball and came up behind the dugout and threw it at me. It was like, 'You text me, I'm not gonna text you.'"

Tyler Glasnow also shared that the first time they went to dinner, he was "sold." The incident took place while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. The couple has been dating each other since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback