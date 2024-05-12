"He had the team photographer zoom in on her" - MLB broadcaster narrates Tyler Glasnow's fairytale romance with girlfriend Meghan Murphy

Tyler Glasnow's story of meeting his girlfriend is one worth hearing. They say that finding a partner isn't easy, but Glasnow found his girlfriend Meghan Murphy while on the baseball mound.

When Glasnow was pitching during Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, the broadcaster revealed the story behind how the Dodgers starting pitcher crossed paths with Murphy, who was also in attendance that night.

The story dates back to 2021 when the pitcher was part of the Tampa Bay Rays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"At the ballpark when he was pitching for the Rays, he noticed her off in the distance and he said she looked cute. And so he had the team photographer zoom in on her and I said, Yeah, confirm. I think she's pretty cute," the broadcaster said.

"And so he gets a ball, writes his phone number on it , throws it up to her and says text me. She comes to the next game, throws him a ball back with her number and says no you text me. So he did."

This story has previously been covered on the "Chris Rose" podcast, where Glasnow narrated the entire story.

Meghan Murphy doesn't believe Tyler Glasnow's "throwing the ball" trick was his first

When Tyler Glasnow revealed the fairytale beginning of his love story, the pitcher mentioned that it was his first time throwing a ball at a girl with his number on it.

However, despite his assertion, his girlfriend Meghan Murphy doesn't buy it.

"That was the first time I’ve ever thrown a ball to someone [with my phone number on it], too. And I still don’t think she believes me," Glasnow said on Chris Rose podcast.

Tyler Glasnow added that she "loves to travel" and is "fun."

"I didn’t think anything would come of it, but then I met her, and she was awesome. She has a really good personality, loves to travel and is really fun, so it’s super easy," he added.

If that's what Murphy likes, "to travel," she has found the right partner. They traveled to Santa Barbara last year.

On the baseball front, Tyler Glasnow is off to a great start on the mound. Being seen as an early Cy Young candidate, the right-hander has pitched a stellar 2.53 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback