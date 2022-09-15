"Special day! The announcers were cutest yet!!!!!" - San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford and wife Jalynne Crawford's kids made the most adorable announcement during the Giants vs. Braves game

San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford had a moment to remember after two of his four kids, Braxton and Braylyn, announced their dad as he walked to the plate.

The Giants went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1, but this wholesome moment won the hearts of many at Oracle Park on Wednesday. Crawford's wife Jalynne took to Instagram to share a clip of the kids replacing public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon for a beautiful moment. Her caption read:

"Special day! The announcers were cutest yet!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 @therealbcraw35 @tinyturnip"

At 35, Brandon Crawford is reaching the latter end of his major league career. As a result, it is not surprising to see the Giants' shortstop surrounded by his family, creating memories that will remain forever with them.

With the victory, the Giants have won four of their last five games to close out the three-game series against the reigning World Series champs. The Giants relied on yet another fantastic performance from ace Carlos Rodón and Austin Wynns to continue their winning run.

Brandon Crawford's kids had a wholesome reaction to their dad's game-winning walk-off home run

The children have been featured on both Brandon Crawford and his wife's Instagram feeds from time-to-time. During the Giants' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in August, Crawford's walk-off home run secured a victory.

Crawford during the game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday

The viral moment, however, came after Crawford's wife, Jalynne, posted a video of their children celebrating the exciting moment. The children can be heard cheering for their dad and jumping up and down in excitement. The caption of the post read:

“Walk off baby! They may be tired at school tomorrow”

Jalynne Crawford @JalynneC35 Walk off baby! They may be tired at school tomorrow Walk off baby! They may be tired at school tomorrow 😜 https://t.co/FqnFw1aDwI

Brandon and Jalynne Crawford have been married since 2011 and have four children, Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, and Bryson. Crawford made his debut in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the Giants.

He has won two World Series (2012, 2014), four Gold Gloves, and one Silver Slugger. The three-time All-Star has also played the most games at shortstop in franchise history. The veteran is coming off one of his best seasons to date, batting .296 with a .904 OPS and 19 home runs in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far