"Spencer Strider deserved so much better than this s**tshow" "This one is on Will Smith" - Atlanta Braves fans in fits after bullpen blows game in extra innings

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves wrapped up the final game of a four-game series in Atlanta tonight. The Braves took the first three games rather easily but tonight the Cardinals were able to avoid a series sweep.

The Atlanta Braves sent out starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who dazzled on the mound. Strider went 6 innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out 12 batters. Strider deserved better than what the Braves offense gave him tonight. It was a tough loss for the young pitcher.

Christian Horn @Christian__Horn @Braves Spencer Strider deserved so much better than this shitshow @Braves Spencer Strider deserved so much better than this shitshow

Reliever Will Smith gave up a run in 1.1 innings of work. Fans are blaming the loss on the verteran pitcher.

The Braves still took three out of four games in the series against a team above .500. Overall, a good series for the team.

Mitchell Smith @Mitchellws45 @Braves Three out of four against a solid team I’ll take it @Braves Three out of four against a solid team I’ll take it

The Braves face off against the the Washington Nationals this weekend. This is a huge opportunity to inch even closer to the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

The game remained scoreless through the first six innings before Albert Pujols got an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the 7th. It was the 121st RBI sacrifice fly of his career, tying Hank Aaron and Frank Thomas for the fourth-most all-time.

"Pujols gives us the lead!"-@Cardinals

The Braves answered right back in the bottom half of the inning. Michael Harris II blasted his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Michael Harris II goes deep and evens the score! Michael Harris II goes deep and evens the score! https://t.co/HXAlsB8IHC

"Michael Harris II goes deep and evens the score!"-@Talkin' Baseball

The game went into extra innings, almost ending in the 9th inning. However, Dylan Carlson had other plans. What a catch!

"DYLAN CARLSON saves the game! He stretches for an amazing catch and doubles up the runner at first."-@Bally Sports Midwest

In extra innings, the Cardinals retook the lead 2-1 thanks to a Juan Yepez sacrifice fly.

"The #STLCards are back on top thanks to the rookie."-@Bally Sports Midwest

The Braves answered right back to tie the game up in the bottom half of the inning as the game moved onto the 11th inning.

Then Dylan Carlson came up clutch again, this time with a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning!

"More heroics from Dylan Carlson! His RBI single puts the Cardinals up 3-2 in the 11th."-@Bally Sports Midwest

The Cardinals gave the ball to left-handed reliever Packy Naughton in the 11th inning and he was able to finish the game. Final score: Cardinals 3, Braves 2. The Cardinals were able to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a series sweep.

The St. Louis Cardinals will now travel home to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game weekend series. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

