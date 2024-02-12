Spencer Turnbull Free Agency Update: Philadelphia Phillies acquire injury-prone pitcher on a one-year, $2 million deal

The Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their pitching staff on Sunday by reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with former Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull.

While the two biggest free-agent pitchers of the offseason, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, remain unsigned, the Phillies have opted for a financially feasible option in Turnbull. The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed on a deal worth $2 million, which also includes performance-based bonuses, swelling the contract value to $4 million.

The latest addition to the Phillies' rotation could turn out to be a bargain if Turnbull can keep himself healthy. The former Tigers pitcher, who made his MLB debut in 2018, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years, managing only 16 starts since 2020.

The Phillies are likely to open with a five-man rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sánchez in the upcoming season.

With Kolby Allard, Max Castillo, Dylan Covey, Nick Nelson and prospect Mick Abel already available as backup options, Turnbull is expected to start the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Spencer Turnbull's reunion with Dave Dombrowski in Philadelphia

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to Spencer Turnbull as the pitcher was drafted by the Tigers during Dombrowski's front office tenure in Detroit.

While Turnbull hopes his reunion with Dombrowski can initiate a fresh start in Philadelphia, Dombrowski's comments last month painted a picture of the Phillies' rotation requirements.

“I’ve got a list of names and all that,” Dombrowski told Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Once they get done with (holding out for) the promised spot in the rotation with another club, then they can start looking and say, 'Hey, maybe they don’t have a lot of depth over there, so maybe that’s an opportunity to go to Triple-A and be in that spot.’"

