Stanford vs Texas A&M NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

One of the most exciting moments in sports will occur Monday night between Stanford and Texas A&M in a winner-take-all showdown. The match will determine which team will advance in the NCAA tournament, with Stanford picking up a crucial victory on Sunday night to force one final game between the schools.

An impressive offensive performance from Stanford on Sunday evening helped the hosts take down the Texas A&M Aggies 13-5 to force a final matchup on Monday night. The dramatic conclusion of the Stanford Regional will take place at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, in Stanford California.

The deciding game will take place at 9:00 pm EST on June 5, 2023, and while that may not be easy for fans on the east coast to watch the entire game, the fact that it will take place in Stanford, California, means the game will begin at 6:00 pm on the west coast.

The winner of the final game of the Stanford Regional will go on to face Texas in the super regionals. Texas had no issue in the Coral Gables Regional in Miami, winning all three of their matchups to advance to the next stage of the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship.

How to watch the final game between Stanford and Texas A&M

Monday night's conclusion of the Stanford Regional between the host Stanford Cardinals and Texas A&M Aggies is set to start at 9:00 pm EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The winner-take-all matchup will be the fourth consecutive for the Cardinals, advancing in their last three. If history repeats itself, Stanford could find itself advancing to the super regional in the same fashion as it did in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Winner take all games between:

- Florida/Texas Tech

- Kentucky/Indiana

- Texas A&M/Stanford



Tonight will see three separate game 7 matchups, which will decide the next round of the NCAA college baseball championship. The Stanford Regional, Lexington Regional, and Gainesville Regional tournaments will all come to their dramatic conclusions on June 5th.

In the Gainesville Regional, Florida and Texas Tech will square off at 12:00 pm EST, whereas Kentucky and Indiana will battle for supremacy at 6:00 pm EST.

