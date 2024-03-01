"Start strong. Finish stronger" - Mike Trout highlights determination following first hit of spring training in Angels' win over Guardians

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. He was limited to just 82 games last season after fracturing a part of his hamate bone during a swing in July.

Through 82 games, Trout hit .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs. Aside from his rookie year in 2011, last year's slash line was the lowest of his career.

However, he is putting the 2023 season behind him and is focused on the new year. He started the new spring season with a double against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday and is determined to keep it rolling.

"Start strong. Finish stronger," Trout tweeted.

Mike Trout is locked in for the season and will have to be. The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani this winter after he signed his record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trout will be viewed as the sole leader of the team again and will have many young players around him. These young players will have the opportunity of a lifetime, learning under Trout and new manager Ron Washington.

Mike Trout and the Angels could turn heads this season under Ron Washington's leadership

There is no denying the Angels have been a disappointing team over the last few years. They have not won a division title since 2014, the last time the team has been to the postseason.

Mike Trout only has 12 postseason at-bats, which is disappointing, given he is one of baseball's best players. His lack of postseason appearances has been something that has irked baseball fans who want to see the best of the best in October.

While the Halos lost Ohtani, they made some moves to fill holes they had going into the offseason. One of the most significant moves they made this winter was hiring manager Ron Washington.

Washington is one of the most well-respected coaches in baseball and has a knack for getting the most from his players. He is the perfect candidate to wrangle up this group of veterans and prospects.

Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014 and helped them reach a World Series in 2010 and 2011. From 2017-2023, he served as a coach for the Atlanta Braves, winning a ring during the 2021 season.

The Halos also signed relief pitcher Robert Stephenson to enhance the back end of their bullpen. Offensively, they signed Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun and Hunter Dozier, and while none of these players are stars, they are capable of being productive role players.

