While power hitters such as Aaron Judge and David Ortiz have always been some of the most exciting players for casual fans, it's the batting average kings that win over the hearts of baseball purists. Some of the best hitters in major league history were not known for their raw power, but for their ability to reach base with their bat skills.

Some of the greatest contact hitters in history used their extraordinary plate discipline and vision to win championships, break records, and perform for their teams in pressure situations.

Players such as Ichiro, Pete Rose, and Tony Gwynn were seemingly impossible to get out at the plate, which was something that the average fan may not have appreciated. While they are legends of the sport, their ability to drive almost any pitch into the outfield is something that some fans may not fully appreciate.

"NL strikeout leader: Kyle Schwarber, 197. AL strikeout leader: Eugenio Suarez, 189. Times Tony Gwynn struck out during the entire decade of the 90s: 188." - Super 70s Sports

In 2022, some of the leaders in batting average may not have been household names, but they were instrumental in their team's success throughout the year. As fans can see in the postseason, base runners are crucial, and every hit counts.

The 2022 American League undisputed average king was Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins. While the race was tight throughout the season, Arraez managed to fend off fierce competition from Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, and Yordan Alvarez, finishing the season with a .316 batting average.

Audra Martin @Audra_Martin Luis Arraez comes out of the game and is greeted by applause and tons of hugs in the dugout. So awesome. Luis Arraez comes out of the game and is greeted by applause and tons of hugs in the dugout. So awesome. https://t.co/7NHzJTinnR

"Luis Arraez comes out of the game and is greeted by applause and tons of hugs in the dugout. So awesome." - Audra Martin

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets narrowly managed to claim the batting title with an incredible .326, just ahead of Freddie Freeman, who was hot on his tail, finishing with .325.

Who had the highest single-season batting average in MLB history?

With a standard season of 162 games, each player vying for the MLB title is required to make 502 plate appearances. If a player draws a walk, it still counts as a plate appearance for that player.

By that guideline, the player with the highest average who also made at least 502 plate appearances was Hugh Duffy. He finished the 1894 season with staggering batting average of .4397 over 616 plate appearances.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Hugh Duffy pointing out his 1894 batting average to Ted Williams, 1941 Hugh Duffy pointing out his 1894 batting average to Ted Williams, 1941 https://t.co/fQnfrEZasI

"Hugh Duffy pointing out his 1894 batting average to Ted Williams, 1941" - Baseball in Pics

