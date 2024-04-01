"Stop the interviews" - Dodgers fans call out ESPN as technical error gives away Kike Hernandez's PitchCom

During Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dodgers third baseman, Kike Hernandez, was wearing a PitchCom device. In the game that was nationally broadcast on ESPN, fans heard what Gavin Stone was about to throw through that device.

In the third inning, the word "changeup" can be heard clearly, begging through Hernandez's PitchCom device.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This irked fans, who then called out ESPN for the mishap in the game and shared their reactions on Dodgers' X post.

"STOP THE INTERVIEWS!" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I hate the entire concept of talking to players during live play. I can't stand the Sunday night broadcast team in their attempts to be comedians. In the shadow of Vin Scully's broadcast booth, do better ESPN," another fan blamed ESPN.

Expand Tweet

"ESPN is garbage 🗑," one more fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Fabian Ardaya, the device was placed on the right side of Hernandez's cap, and the mic was situated at the center of his jersey. This must have resulted in high volume and potentially hearing the pitch tip-offs.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers' Gavin Stone giving up two base hits adds more suspicion

The other question it begs is whether the giveaway of the pitches had any effect on the game. Well, not far-fetching too much, but Stone did give up two hits to start the same inning when Hernandez was mic'd up.

Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn singled against Dodgers starter Gavin Stone. Brendan Donovan popped out the following at-bat. However, Paul Goldschmidt singled for Scott to reach home plate as the Cardinals first run of the game. Following that, Stone struck out the next hitter, Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado was flung out to end the inning.

Moreover, this also creates doubt in the minds of viewers if something similar has happened before. For the time being, the league's representatives will surely look into it to avoid such future mishaps.

On the other hand, PitchCom has been consistently used in games since 2022, following the approval of the MLB Players Association. It's use has been consistent throughout the games and there has never been anything reported of such mishap. The only reasoning possible may be that Hernandez's volume might have been high.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.