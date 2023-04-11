Tampa Bay Rays fans experienced mixed emotions Tuesday as starting pitcher Zach Eflin is going on the injured list, but top pitching prospect Taj Bradley is taking his place in the rotation.

The Rays called up Bradley from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move after placing Eflin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 8, due to lower-back tightness.

The oft-injured Eflin voiced his frustration at the necessity of the move in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times:

"I've had it before, here and there. Comes and goes, not really frequently. But it sucks. But I’m happy it happens now as opposed to later in the year. Kind of jump all over it, get it treated, get it right, go from there.”

The 29-year-old Eflin was 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in his first two starts. It is his initial season with the Rays, after pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies over his first seven major league seasons.

Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays #Rays RH Zach Eflin headed to 15-day IL with low back tightness. Prospect Taj Bradley will come up to make Wednesday start vs. #RedSox #Rays RH Zach Eflin headed to 15-day IL with low back tightness. Prospect Taj Bradley will come up to make Wednesday start vs. #RedSox

Bradley's call-up to the Rays was sooner than many expected. He will reportedly start Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. If Tampa Bay defeats Boston on Tuesday night, Bradley will be entrusted with what would be the team's 11-game winning streak in his first MLB start.

Rays fans are excited, and Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash is as well. Cash praised Bradley's maturity in speaking with the Times about the youngster's call-up:

"Look, it’s a rush for any young player that first time you get called up. But I know he’s got a bunch of guys that will be excited for him here, he’s got a bunch of guys excited for him in Durham. And hopefully we can just continue with the hitting that we’ve done and give him a little bit of support."

Bradley was a combined 7-4 with a 2.57 ERA between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last season.

Rays Fan42 @Fan42Rays @TBTimes_Rays Hit us with bad news but then hit us with a awesome callup @TBTimes_Rays Hit us with bad news but then hit us with a awesome callup

Chad @chad_g24 @TBTimes_Rays Get well soon Zach, very excited to see Bradley @TBTimes_Rays Get well soon Zach, very excited to see Bradley

One of the main knocks against Eflin is his durability. Since starting 24 games for in 2018 and 28 in 2019 for the Phillies, he has registered 10, 18 and 13 starts, respectively, between 2020-2022.

FPSCHERRY @fpscherry @TBTimes_Rays @Buster_ESPN His only down fall is his injuries very solid pitcher @TBTimes_Rays @Buster_ESPN His only down fall is his injuries very solid pitcher

The mix of a solid starting pitcher going on the IL combined with news of a call-up of a top prospect has Tampa Bay Rays fans not knowing how to feel.

Tampa Bay Rays still chasing historic winning streak

Zach Eflin of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the Detroit Tigers.

Entering Tuesday's game against Boston, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to inch closer to making MLB history. The Rays defeated the Red Sox 1-0 on Monday to move to 10-0. The big league record for wins to begin a season is 13, held by the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves.

