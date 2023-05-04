Bryan Reynolds hit a screamer at Wander Franco in Wednesday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates. Franco gloved the ball with no problem, flipped the ball in the air, and threw a strike to first to gun Reynolds out.

The play had fans going crazy on social media with how smooth Franco was. Reynolds, however, felt unimpressed by the play when asked in an interview after the game.

Reynolds was not a fan of the play, and can anyone blame him? He's on the wrong end of a top-ten highlight play. Players never want to be the one on the wrong side of these plays.

Not only did Franco have a spectacular game with his glove, but he also had one at the plate. He crushed a no-doubt home run in the seventh inning to put his team up six runs.

"Has he tried crying about it?" one fan tweeted.

"Didn't impress him because he got put on the opposite end of a SportsCenter top 10 play, just another guy acting like an old head," tweeted another fan.

Schnulle @BigSchnulls @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Good thing he wasn’t trying to impress you now isn’t it Bryan? @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Good thing he wasn’t trying to impress you now isn’t it Bryan?

Tampa Bay Rays fans didn't hold back when they tweeted their thoughts on Bryan Reynolds. They think Reynolds is acting a bit soft with his response.

Bkindel @bkindel_yt @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Are there people who actually have a problem with what wander did? @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Are there people who actually have a problem with what wander did? 😂😂

CODY @codycovert29 @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Oh well 🤷🏼‍♂️ guess you can choose to not be impressed by a sweep @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Oh well 🤷🏼‍♂️ guess you can choose to not be impressed by a sweep

Trimmiablo IV @TrimmyHedges07 @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Pretty sure Wander didn't do that to try to impress anyone. His home run he hit right after, maybe @MLBONFOX @TheAthletic Pretty sure Wander didn't do that to try to impress anyone. His home run he hit right after, maybe

Fans think if Wander Franco's play didn't impress Reynolds, his homerun and the series sweep should have. The Rays took all three games in the series this week from Pittsburgh, extending their record to 26-6.

Do we have a Wander Franco and Bryan Reynolds rivalry brewing?

Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays

With Bryan Reynolds' recent comments on Wander Franco, could we see a rivalry brewing between the two teams? Both teams have gotten off to impressive starts to open up the season.

Not many people had the Rays coming out as the best team in the league, but here we are. Players like Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, and Franco have been playing out of their minds.

Even fewer people had the Pittsburgh Pirates getting off to the start they had gotten off to. They're the second-best team in the National League, right behind the Atlanta Braves.

There's no question that the two teams are currently running the league. They're full of exciting young players who are blossoming into MLB stars. It wouldn't be surprising if both of the teams kept their foot on the pedal all season and make a deep playoff run.

