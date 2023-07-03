Taylor Rogers contract: Breaking down Giants pitcher's salary details in 2023

Taylor Rogers, the left-handed pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, signed a three year contract during the offseason worth $33 million for the 2023 season. The deal includes the entire amount guaranteed and a base salary of $9 million for the 2023 season.

The Giants officially announced the signing of Rogers in December 2023, solidifying their bullpen and adding depth to their pitching staff. Rogers, who is the twin brother of Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team. He was one of the top relievers available in free agency and was highly sought after for his skills as a left-handed pitcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look into the numbers and stats of Taylor Rogers.

Despite a slightly higher ERA of 4.76 in the previous season, Rogers' underlying numbers indicate that he performed better than his ERA suggests. With a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate, he demonstrated above-average control on the mound. Advanced metrics such as FIP, xFIP, and SIERA also favored Rogers, indicating that he was more effective than his ERA would indicate. His track record with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent six seasons and earned an All-Star selection in 2021, further reinforces his reputation as a reliable and effective reliever.

The Rogers twins were co-signed to the San Francisco Giants in later 2022.

The Giants' decision to sign Rogers addresses their need for a dependable left-handed reliever in their bullpen. Prior to the signing, the team had limited options in that role, making the addition of Rogers crucial for balancing their pitching staff. His presence will provide flexibility and support in high-leverage situations, potentially sharing closing duties with Camilo Doval, a promising young pitcher.

Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, emphasized the importance of having multiple options for closing games and managing pitchers' workloads. The signing of Rogers allows the Giants to take a long-term view and avoid overworking their closers, ensuring that they have the necessary depth and options in crucial game situations.

Overall, the Giants' acquisition of Taylor Rogers on a three-year contract strengthens their bullpen and provides stability in their pitching staff. With Rogers joining his twin brother Tyler on the team, the Giants have not only improved their roster but also added an intriguing storyline to follow in the upcoming season.

MORE ON THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS:

Poll : 0 votes