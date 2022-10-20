The Philadelphia Phillies came out firing early, but it wasn't enough to hold off the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLCS. It seemed as if the Phillies would cruise to victory after San Diego's second-inning meltdown.

Juan Soto misplayed a fly ball trying to battle the sun in the second inning, which led to the Phillies scoring and extending the inning. Down 4-0 in the second, the Padres responded immediately with two solo home runs from Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. The Padres kept piling on while Philadelphia's bats fell quiet with a final score of 8-5.

Fans are disappointed that this is how the game turned out. They were sure the team would get a 2-0 series advantage over the Padres. They feel like their team missed a golden opportunity to put San Diego's backs against the wall heading into game three in Philadelphia.

"Team didn't show up at all," one fan explained.

"Can't blow 4-0 leads with a shot at 2-0 advantage," said another.

Fans don't want this loss to get in the team's heads. They have been playing great up until this point. They need to take the day off and get ready to perform well against San Diego in front of their home fans.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to regroup and get ready for Friday

The Philadelphia Phillies can't let this loss get to their heads. They have been one of the most electric teams this postseason. They have to forget about this game and put all their focus on game three, which is scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia fans have been showing up and creating an electric atmosphere. They've made it hard for opposing teams to come in and play their best. The Phillies will be looking forward to getting back to Philadelphia.

Splitting the series in San Diego is great for the team. While they wished they could have capitalized on their early lead to win game two, splitting the away games is what teams hope for.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to come out and do what they did early on in game two and score some runs. They can't get complacent with their lead; they need to keep piling up runs and fully deflate the Padres.

They have the offense to put up some offensive firepower. Bryce Harper has been locked in at the plate, and Kyle Schwarber hit one of the hardest home runs in postseason history in game one. They have what it takes to pile up runs on the Padres and they need to take advantage.

If the Phillies want to get past the Padres, these next two games in Philadelphia will be key.

