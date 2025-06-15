"Tell that to Aaron Judge" - Fans roast Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen's bold claims about MLB balls not travelling as they should

Veteran Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Andrew McCutchen made a bold claim after Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. But his take hasn't gone down well with MLB fans.

Following a 2-1 loss against the Cubs, Andrew McCutchen shared that the balls used this season have "higher seams," which is restricting their trajectory during games. McCutchen made the claim while sharing Mets beat writer Ben Yoel's clip, alleging the use of "dead balls."

"I was told by a rep for MLB that the balls are indeed different this year. They stated 'higher seams' which produces more drag on baseball, causing baseballs to not travel as far as they should. When asked why, I was told, 'Every baseball is hand sewn, so no ball is the same.'

"When I asked if there is something that could be done about correcting the current performance of this year's baseball, I was told there was 'nothing' that could be done about it this season BUT, they are 'working hard on getting to the bottom of why the seams are higher.' So, yea you’re not wrong Ben."

Andrew McCutchen's claim didn't go down well with the baseball community as fans highlighted New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's remarkable stats despite the "higher seams" balls.

"Tell that to Aaron Judge," wrote a fan.

"And Judge still crancks them 470," wrote another.

"Doesn't seem to bother Judge one bit," posted one.

"And Judge is still on pace for 60+," commented another.

However, some fans urged MLB to look into it.

"MLB needs to get it together. How is it that every year we hear something about how the balls are performing differently," wrote a fan.

"Every year it's either the pitchers or hitters complaining the balls are different. It seems like there's got to be a better way of making baseballs so everyone is happy."

Aaron Judge continues to rake despite Andrew McCutchen's claim

Aaron Judge blasted a league-leading 26th home run of the season in a 2-1 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. His tally took him in the history books, making him the first MLB player to reach 26 home runs with a .390 batting average by June 14.

He surpassed MLB icons and Yankees legends Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth on the illustrious list.

