Teoscar Hernandez Free Agency Rumors: Insider reveals team appearing to be 'frontrunner' for star outfielder

Teoscar Hernandez is an intriguing free-agent player on the open market. He spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners, hitting .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

According to Hector Gomez, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Hernandez. Other teams tied to the All-Star outfielder are the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers have already had a spectacular offseason, but adding Hernandez would be the icing on the cake. He would be a perfect bat to go alongside Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.

Earlier in the offseason, the Dodgers secured Shohei Ohtani for the next 10 years and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the next 12 years. LA could look at signing Hernandez to a contract between three and four years, per The Athletic.

For the Dodgers, they have a need for another outfielder. Betts is set to get a majority of the work at second base next season, taking him out of the outfield.

Which other teams are in the mix to land Teoscar Hernandez

The Los Angeles Angels remain a landing spot for Teoscar Hernandez. They have lost the face of the franchise this offseason, with Shohei Ohtani signing a monster contract with the Dodgers. The Angels could sign Hernandez and position him in right field, an area the team has had trouble with in the past.

Another team in the market to sign Hernandez is the Boston Red Sox. Signing him would instantly boost the team's outfield, and he could be an interesting mix in the lineup alongside Rafael Devers and rookie slugger Tristan Casas.

Boston is coming off its second consecutive lackluster season, finishing last in the AL East. Given how tough of a division it plays in and how those teams have gotten better this offseason, Boston needs a ton of help.

You also cannot rule out the Seattle Mariners re-signing Hernandez. They are an interesting team with the talent to be a contender but have been unable to put it all together during a season. The fanbase is growing restless and is ready to see its team come out strong.

The market for Teoscar Hernandez is heating up as we inch closer to Opening Day. Fans should be on the lookout for a decision relatively soon. However, he may wait until free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger signs his deal.

