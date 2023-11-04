Nathaniel Lowe and the Texas Rangers enjoyed their first-ever World Series Parade on Friday. Fans showed up in droves to congratulate their team and have a good time.

One fan took the opportunity to toss Lowe a beer as he made his way past in the back of a truck. Lowe caught the beer and proceeded to chug it. He then took off his shirt in celebration.

It was a clean chug, given the circumstances of a moving vehicle and coming off winning the World Series two days ago. After he took his shirt off, the crowd went into a frenzy.

For somebody who has never been in a World Series Parade before, Lowe looked like a veteran. He knows how to play the crowd, and the fans love him for that.

"This is the best thing ever! lol" one fan posted.

"He is the people's champion. I'm gonna get his jersey out of respect for the vibes" another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans are fired up to see Nathaniel Lowe has a wild side to him. He will forever be remembered for this moment.

Aside from winning over the fans with his chug, Lowe had a solid postseason with 14 hits for the Rangers. He also had a pair of home runs against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

From Nathaniel Lowe to Jon Gray, this was a team effort from the Texas Rangers

World Series Parade Rangers Baseball

The Texas Rangers were deadset on being a competitive team this season. They brought in legendary manager Bruce Bochy, who assembled a coaching staff of people that he trusted.

They also signed ace pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal in December last year. Unfortunately, he would have to undergo Tommy John surgery in June and miss the remainder of the season.

While the Rangers still had a solid pitching rotation with deGrom on the IL, they knew they had to bring in another arm. This was when Max Scherzer became available as the New York Mets were selling all they could at the deadline.

While Scherzer battled injuries, the rest of the staff stepped it up, like Jon Gray, who came out of the bullpen a couple of games. They had to do the same when ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia went down with an injury in the World Series.

From guys like Nathaniel Lowe to Jon Gray, this championship was a team effort.