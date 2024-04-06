"That 7 had a compound leg fracture"; "I thought it was a question mark" - Fans mock Phillies' illegible City Connect jersey font

The MLB has faced a lot of criticism from fans for its new uniforms this year, and the Philadelphia Phillies' City Connect jerseys have entered the discussion. While many agree there is a lot to like about the jerseys, which gives a nod to the city's history in many areas, the font, and in particular the numbering has not been well received.

The issue became especially apparent when Trea Turner's No. 7 jersey made the rounds online, with many noting that it closely resembles a question mark. See the post below:

Fans had a lot of fun with this, as you can imagine. While many were angry, others poked fun, with more than one person remarking its resemblance to a compound leg fracture.

Fans react to the Phillies' City Connect jerseys

The conversation continued, with many making question mark-related puns or jokes about the font.

The jerseys, like them or not, are here to stay, and there are some points of interest regarding the design that many people were drawn to.

Bryce Harper reacts to Philadelphia Phillies' City Connect jerseys

In keeping with the overarching goal of the City Connect jerseys, the history of Philadelphia was a key feature in this design. Howard Smith, the team's vice president of business affairs, said the following on Friday (via MLB.com):

“We wanted to do something outside the box, but something that connected to the city."

There are multiple nods to the Liberty Bell, with the cap featuring it prominently, and the city's skyline visible in the bell. The font on the jerseys has been custom-designed by Nike and represents the crack on the Liberty Bell. There's also a light-to-dark blue color fade, and the city's flag inspires the blue and yellow color theme.

Phillies star Bryce Harper had his say on the matter (via MLB.com):

“They’re dope. When I first saw them, I definitely didn’t think that was the vibe they were going to go with. I never thought blue, yellow, that kind of thing. I never thought those were going to be the colors.

"I thought red or green for the Phanatic, or even black. Those were on my mind before I saw it. And then I saw it, and then I got the story behind it, and I thought it was cool. It’s way different than anything anybody could have ever imagined, but it comes together so well. The look, the story, everything.”

It will be interesting to see if fans change their minds about the jerseys, which the Phillies will wear on Fridays, starting April 12.

