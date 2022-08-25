"That Dodgers development system hits different" "Biggest trade at the deadline, Joey Gallo" - MLB fans celebrate Joey Gallo's turnaround season since deadline, suspect parting way with Yankees worked wonders

The New York Yankees have egg on their faces after Joey Gallo's move to Los Angeles has supremely backfired. Gallo's deadline day trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers has turned out to be a shrewd and cunning move by the Dodgers organization.

Media outlets paid little attention to Gallo during the deadline. They focused more on Juan Soto, Luis Castillo, and anyone the Yankees might acquire. It is almost as if people forgot that the former Texas Ranger was a two-time All-Star with two 40+ home run seasons. Fans, especially Dodgers fans, have been quick to point out what a calamity this trade has turned out to be for the Yankees.

Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team.

Many thought Gallo was washed-up and wouldn't add value to the top teams. Since his move to the Dodgers, Gallo's numbers have spiked. He has a .257/.381/.629 slash line. The outfielder has been a key contributor with three home runs and seven RBIs in just 14 games.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. That Dodgers development & coaching system hits different twitter.com/RowanKavner/st… That Dodgers development & coaching system hits different twitter.com/RowanKavner/st…

Daniel Starkand @DStarkand Between Gallo and Heaney, Yankee fans got to be punching air every time they watch the Dodgers. Between Gallo and Heaney, Yankee fans got to be punching air every time they watch the Dodgers.

Perhaps the most interesting stat is his 1.010 OPS. Before last night's performance, that number had reached 1.067. That would rank the slugger first-place in the OPS category ahead of Aaron Judge (1.057), Paul Goldschmidt (1.039), and Yordan Alvarez (1.009). It may be hard to compare him to those names after only 35 at-bats, but it is still a noteworthy achievement.

Eric @TheEricG Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS since being traded to the @Dodgers . Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS since being traded to the #Dodgers Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS since being traded to the @Dodgers. Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS since being traded to the #Dodgers.

For the Yankees and Brian Cashman, what looked like a promising deadline has turned into a nightmare. In exchange for an elite hitter, the Yankees received AA prospect Clayton Beeter. In hindsight, it seems like an extremely favorable deal for the Dodgers.

Bleednblue @BleednblueJohn The Yankees are on the phone...They want Joey Gallo back!!! The Yankees are on the phone...They want Joey Gallo back!!! https://t.co/2JZsGjAh3v

To add to the Yankees' misery, arguably the second-highest rated trade this deadline could be considered by many to be Jordan Montgomery.

Dodgers Legend Ernie💥🔫🏈🎯 @DipdTruck I know yankees fans hate Joey Gallo...

But he's fun to root for. He is far from perfect, but i really like watching him. I know yankees fans hate Joey Gallo...But he's fun to root for. He is far from perfect, but i really like watching him.

The Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who is yet to play a game for the Yankees. Montgomery, however, is off to a flying start with a 4-0 record and a 0.35 ERA in 25.2 innings.

Joey Gallo has been a key figure in the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success with 3 HRs and 7 RBIs

Joey Gallo runs after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium.

The San Diego Padres may also regret not taking a chance on Joey Gallo. They were the movers and shakers of the deadline with several big-name trades. Juan Soto, however, has been subpar since his move to San Diego. In 18 games, Soto has just two home runs and four RBIs.

Gregory Adams @Greg_the_gregor @Padres @JuanSoto25_ @JoeyGallo24 Joey fucking Gallo has more HR, RBI, and a higher OPS than Juan Soto since the trade deadline. Also, the Dodgers got joseph hammer cock for only one prospect compared to the 6 players given up by the padres. #slumdiego Joey fucking Gallo has more HR, RBI, and a higher OPS than Juan Soto since the trade deadline. Also, the Dodgers got joseph hammer cock for only one prospect compared to the 6 players given up by the padres. #slumdiego @Padres @JuanSoto25_ @JoeyGallo24

Joey Gallo seems like a new man in Los Angeles. He spoke about how a fresh start and change of scenery has helped ease the pressure. Whatever he is doing at the moment, it seems to be working.

Tweetmix @tweetmix @JoseWorldPeace @RowanKavner @lexiebu No, he had been unhappy and stressed out. He always had this ability. Now he’s having fun, reunited w/a buddy from his days as a Ranger and goes to work in a relaxed clubhouse. @JoseWorldPeace @RowanKavner @lexiebu No, he had been unhappy and stressed out. He always had this ability. Now he’s having fun, reunited w/a buddy from his days as a Ranger and goes to work in a relaxed clubhouse.

The Dodgers are 16-4 since the trade deadline. They hold a commanding 19.5 game lead in the National League West. Los Angeles also holds the best record in MLB with a 86-37 record. They are on pace to break the franchise's season record (since moving to LA) of 104-58.

With the addition of Joey Gallo to an already star-studded lineup, the Dodgers have to be considered favorites for the National League. The fact that they only lost one minor league player to gain an elite slugger makes this trade without a doubt the best piece of business during the deadline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt