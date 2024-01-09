"That dude is an athlete. Holy sh*t" - Dodgers star Tyler Glasnow drops epic reaction to viral judge attack video

Tyler Glasnow is a new arrival with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having been acquired via a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December. After agreeing terms with the Dodgers on a five-year, $136.5 million extension, Glasnow is settling into LA and seems to be in good spirits in the new year.

He spoke to Chris Rose Sports recently, giving his thoughts on the Dodgers, LA and a variety of topics, including the viral judge attack video that has been making the rounds.

Glasnow hadn't seen the clip, so when shown the video his reaction was one of pure shock:

"OH MY GOD!!," Glasnow shouted. "That dude is an athlete, holy sh*t!"

While noting that this should never, ever happen in a court of law, Glasnow was impressed with the athleticism on display:

"Violence is never the answer, but if we're going strictly, no context athlete, that's crazy. Because those desks are like, pretty big."

Glasnow summed up the likely future for the assailant lightheartedly:

"That sucks too because now he's gonna go to jail and all that talent's wasted. Honestly, though, courtyard pickup basketball, f*cking first overall pick."

Shohei Ohtani reached out to Tyler Glasnow to help recruit him to the Dodgers

In the same conversation with Chris Rose Sports, Tyler Glasnow went into detail about the influence Shohei Ohtani had on his decision to join the Dodgers. Glasnow is not the only one that Ohtani is rumored to have helped LA land, as he was also a major player in the Dodgers signing Japanese ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Glasnow discussed how Ohtani reached out to him:

"Yeah, he sent me a video before the trade, like closer the trade and said, 'I want you to join the team, I hope to join you in the pitching staff next year' and then that he wants to hit home runs for me and the team.

"I was like, 'Wow! That's pretty cool!'"

Glasnow admitted that while this wasn't the decisive factor in his decision, Ohtani joining LA and making a personal touch did "add a little something."

With the Dodgers prepping for a major World Series push in 2024, it will be interesting to see if Tyler Glasnow can help them achieve their ambitions.

