"That's what I train for” - Aaron Nola reflects on stellar shutout performance against Mets as Phillies reach 30-win benchmark

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was dominant at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday night. Nola threw a 109-pitch complete game against New York.

This was the fourth complete game outing of his big league career and the sixth by a pitcher in the 2024 season. The Phillies won the game 4-0 and swept the Mets in a short two-game series at Citi Field.

In a post-game interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Aaron Nola reflected on his complete game outing against the Mets:

"That's what I train for. That's what all of our staff trains for, too. That's what we want to do. Everybody is on board with it. We know that getting to the postseason, how important the bullpen is because they throw a lot and they gotta be fresh."

Continuing to shower praise on the Phillies bullpen and his fellow pitching teammates, Nola said:

"We want to put it on our back during the season to rack up those innings and we've got five guys that can do that."

Aaron Nola just gave up four hits against the Mets and struck out eight batters. He sailed through the first five innings before giving up the first hit of the Mets inning against Tyrone Taylor.

The catcher's interference call on Garrett Stubbs meant that there would have been two baserunners for New York with one out. But after manager Rob Thomson's challenge, the on-field decision was overturned, and Nola resumed his dominance.

Nola got out of jam in the bottom of the ninth when Mets had runners at corners with an out away from defeat. Aaron threw a perfect sinker to Francisco Lindor to record the final out of the game, completing an amazing 109-pitch game against New York in Citi Field.

Thanks to Aaron Nola's dominant outing, the Phillies extended their record to 30-13 this season and remain atop the NL East.

Aaron Nola will make his next start against the Nationals at home in Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola will look to continue his dominant outing when he takes to the mound against the Washington Nationals at home at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Nola is 5-2 in nine starts this season, with an ERA of 3.10, 55 Ks and 1.09 WHIP. His dominance on the mound always works well for the Philadelphia Phillies unit, which aspires to make a deep run into the playoffs once again this season.

