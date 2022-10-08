"That's what we love doing, competing and going out there in big situations" - Jacob deGrom says he's excited for his first career playoff appearance at Citi Field with New York Mets' season on the line

New York Mets’ destiny this season now lies in the powerful arms of Jacob deGrom.

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the top of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on September 18, 2022 in New York City.

Despite their 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Friday night’s NL Wild Card opener and the dire circumstances that surround him, deGrom walked into his presser laser-focused and brusque.

“This will be my first time in seven years pitching in the postseason and first time at Citi Field, so I’m excited,” deGrom said. “Like I said, you go out there and execute to the best of your ability and leave it all out on the field.”

After their first loss, the Mets manager, Buck Showalter, declared that deGrom would take the field for Game 2 as New York faces elimination. This start will be deGrom’s first career playoff appearance at Citi Field, and his first postseason start since the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

"#Mets - #deGrom doesnt sound like a guy who wants to or expects to walk. "I love pitching here" - El - PolSciEconSalsa, Twitter

The pressure of keeping the Mets’ season alive clearly doesn’t faze Jacob deGrom.

"It would mean a lot [to keep the season going]," deGrom said. "I missed half of the year, and these guys did a great job. The other starters did a great job holding it down while me and Max [Scherzer] missed some time. I wanted to come here and contribute as much as I could. It's a huge goal of mine to keep this going, and pass it along to [Chris] Bassitt."

Jacob deGrom’s injury marred season

Jacob deGrom missed the first half of the season with a stress reaction in his right scapula. After spending the better part rehabilitating, he returned to the fray in the second half and pitched his heart out. He posted a 3.08 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 11 starts while striking out 102 batters in 64 1/3 innings.

Third Base Umpire Carlos Torres #37 checks the glove and hat of Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets after the first inning of the Spring Training game against the XXXX at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

In the final two starts of the regular season, injury marred deGrom once again. He dealt with severe blister issues which led to his departure from his last start against the Atlanta Braves. He did, however, downplay the gravity of the situation.

"My finger feels fine," deGrom said. "I feel like I could have kept going in Atlanta, but it was just like, do we want to go too far where I've got to miss one or two with the plan of possibly pitching Wednesday. ... The dead skin's all peeled away, and it feels fine."

"Degrom and Buck talking and walking playoff plans…#nymets #mets #degrom #buck #showalter" - Natalie O'Rourke, Twitter

Jacob, however, seems to be feeling fine now, but more importantly bursting with confidence. He can’t wait to get back on the field for game 2, and Mets fans are hoping for the best with their star back in the fray.

