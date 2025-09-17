  • home icon
  • "That's when mistakes happen" - Trevor Bauer throwing subtle shade at Aaron Judge goes viral

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 17, 2025 11:05 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Aaron Judge's fatal error in Game 5 of the World Series was referenced by Trevor Bauer (Source: Imagn)

Trevor Bauer is set to launch a new glove that will be sold as part of the Bauer Outage apparel section. Inspired by the Sakura season in Japan, the glove is called 'Blossom'.

In the promotional video of the glove, Bauer took a dig at New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. The video started by showing the Judge's missed catch during the World Series Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

The voiceover during that clip subtly pointed out the magnitude of the dropped catch.

"What happens when the wrong glove costs you the biggest game of your life? We've all seen it," Bauer's voiceover in the video. "A ground ball rolls right through, a flyball clanks off the web, and suddenly a whole season flips. In baseball, gloves don't just make the plays; they can change history."
In the fifth inning of the game, Aaron Judge missed a routine line drive to center field by Tommy Edman with Kike Hernandez on base. Another error from Anthony Volpe followed, and the Dodgers lineup piled up five runs to tie the score at 5-5. They rallied later on in the game to take a 7-6 win and win the World Series.

Trevor Bauer also highlighted the importance of trusting the glove. He referenced infielders Derek Jeter, Nolan Arenado and Ozzy Smith and the epic plays they were able to complete because of their apparel.

"Think about it. Derek Jeter's jump throw, Nolan Arenado making a play down the line, backhanding and firing across, Ozzie Smith flying at full extension. None of it happens without trust in your glove."

Trevor Bauer's history of launching new gloves for his website

Trevor Bauer has turned his name into a brand. Despite controversies that led to his dismissal from the MLB, the pitcher has been able to reinvent his brand through various aspects of business, including baseball apparel.

In May, suiting up for his current team, the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars, Bauer claimed that his glove, named 'Breeze', saved his life when he was able to catch a line drive that was returned straight to him. Last year, playing for the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League, he sported a custom-made playoffs glove.

In April, Trevor Bauer unveiled a custom glove called Kaiju, which was a special edition launch with only 31 units. Like Kaiju, Blossom too has been branded as a limited edition, numbered from 1 to 30.

