"That swing is a thing of beauty" - Shohei Ohtani homers in first live BP session to leave Dodgers fans in awe

After weeks of waiting, Shohei Ohtani has finally attended a live batting practice session during the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training preparations at Camelback Ranch, Phoenix.

Although Ohtani's delayed BP schedule has raised some concerns among experts, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts has stated that Ohtani arranges his dates personally.

“Roberts on Ohtani setting his own schedule: "He’s healthy. We’re just giving him the opportunity that if he wants to be out there and take live batting practice, great and if he chooses not to and just works in the cage, that’s fine too. But his health, everything is fantastic."” - via Bill Plinkett on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Dodgers fans have been eager to witness Ohtani's home runs since his $700 million deal became official.

The Japanese baseball unicorn didn't disappoint them, as Ohtani launched a home run in his very first batting batting practice session.

"That swing is a thing of beauty," a fan commented.

According to Dodgers Nation, Shohei Ohtani tested his swings against Ryan Brasier, Blake Treinen, and J.P. Feyereisen on Monday. Ohtani tracked the Brasier pitches and swung at Treinen but got struck out in his second at-bat.

However, LA Times' Jack Harris perfectly captured Ohtani's first home run in live BP against Feyereisen at his third at-bat.

When will Shohei Ohtani debut for the Dodgers?

Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the most expensive deal in the history of Major League Baseball.

Ohtani has already won two American League MVP titles and has been invited to the All-Star game three times. This will be his first appearance in the National League with the Dodgers.

After undergoing surgery in September, Ohtani faced live pitchers for the first time. He will not take the mound until 2025 and will solely focus on the DH role.

According to Dodgers Nation, while Ohtani is reportedly fit to play, he will not be taking part in the Dodgers' first Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, February 22.

No further details have been disclosed by the Dodgers management at this time.

