"That trade for the Orioles likely would still be available" - MLB Insider believes Orioles are still favorites to land Dylan Cease 

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease was expected to move ahead of the start of Spring Training, but due to the club's high asking price for him, he is still in Chicago. However, with the offseason coming to an end in a couple of weeks, things can quickly change.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles are still best suited to land Dylan Cease, despite recently acquiring Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. Interestingly, the Orioles did so without losing any of their top prospects.

Baltimore sent left-hander DL Hall, infield prospect Joey Ortiz, and a competitive balance draft pick to Milwaukee in exchange for the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You look at White Sox and how they have potentially had the conversations with the Orioles about Dylan Cease and how that could enter into the equation," Morosi said. "This trade with what Baltimore gave up; in no way closes off the possibility of them getting Dylan Cease.

"That trade for the Orioles will likely still be available to them in June or July as well," Morosi added.

Expand Tweet

Why has Corbin Burnes' trade increased the prospect of Dylan Cease getting traded to Baltimore?

The Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes without losing their top five prospects, giving them more lucrative trade ideas to get Cease.

"This trade last night was good news for Baltimore and certainly it seems to be good for Milwaukee in the long term. But it is not good news for the American League East," Morosi said.

"The Orioles got the ace they needed — the one thing they were lacking in the playoffs last year — and still protected the depth. They have so much talent left."

Since the White Sox's asking price will be future assets, the trade and move to Baltimore seems more likely to be the best strategy at the moment for both teams. The Orioles will look to strengthen their rotation by acquiring Cease and continue the momentum they generated last year when they won the AL East division with a 101-61 record.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.