"The Angels need to trade Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani" "If I were the Dodgers I’d trade for Ohtani" - Fans desperate to get Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout traded after 14th straight Angels loss

The Los Angeles Angels have been on a losing streak that can only be described as disastrous, and now fans are attempting to pry Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani away from the franchise. The superstars combine to be the best duo in the MLB, but even they seem incapable of stopping the Los Angeles Angels' downward spiral.

Trout has proven his loyalty to the team, having been with them since 2011 and being one of the best players of all time. Despite his individual efforts, he has appeared in the playoffs just once in his storied career, and the team was swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Shohei Ohtani is newer to the scene, but has already proven to be a generational talent. As any true sports fan can attest, it is difficult to witness wasted talent. Fans are trying to force some movement so we can see this pair elevated to bigger and better things.

This fan wants to see the duo compete for a World Series championship, and that does not appear possible with the Los Angeles Angels.

Beorn @Beorn2000 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Angels have lost 14 in a row The Angels have lost 14 in a row 😬 https://t.co/0ULeG3JdAC The Angels need to trade Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The greatest current players in baseball need to have a chance to play in October. twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… The Angels need to trade Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The greatest current players in baseball need to have a chance to play in October. twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

"The angels need to trade Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani." - Beorn

In the wake of this unprecedented losing streak, everybody is hoping to acquire the superstar duo for their franchise.

This is a difficult time for fans of the Los Angeles Angels, but fans of every other MLB team have their sights set on acquiring Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

This fan proposes a deal with the Seattle Mariners, yet is not confident in the trade going through, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Angels Nation 27 @AngelsNation17 Trade Shohei Ohtani for Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert. No shot the Mariners take that but at least get the ball rolling Trade Shohei Ohtani for Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert. No shot the Mariners take that but at least get the ball rolling

This fan of the San Diego Padres jokingly reports a trade request from Shohei Ohtani.

Tony @Pads1818 Sources tell me Shohei Ohtani has requested a trade to the San Diego Padres Sources tell me Shohei Ohtani has requested a trade to the San Diego Padres

This user envisions a trade of the star pitcher and home run hitter to an unexpected team, the San Francisco Giants.

Roberto Whittaker @RobWinnaker the trade that makes the most sense in the MLB that no one is talking about



Ohtani to SF



Fact: The angels collapsing is nothing new, Ohtani is bound to be a free agent soon and with lack of success he is going to leave



Fact: Ohtani had the giants as one of his top teams 1/2 the trade that makes the most sense in the MLB that no one is talking about Ohtani to SFFact: The angels collapsing is nothing new, Ohtani is bound to be a free agent soon and with lack of success he is going to leaveFact: Ohtani had the giants as one of his top teams 1/2

This fan is quite harsh in his assessment of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and is calling for a trade for different reasons.

Bobby Mallett @BobbyMallett42 Mike Trout is washed and Ohtani was a one year wonder. The Angels should trade them to Boston or The D Backs if they have any self respect Mike Trout is washed and Ohtani was a one year wonder. The Angels should trade them to Boston or The D Backs if they have any self respect

This fan certainly has a good point, but it is unlikely to be financially viable.

Dallasdad54 @RSteinfeld53 @Howard_Cole If I were the Dodgers I’d trade for Ohtani. He deserves to play for a winning organization @Howard_Cole If I were the Dodgers I’d trade for Ohtani. He deserves to play for a winning organization

This user may be showing his cards as a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.

John Laporte @JohnLaporte5 @JeffPassan This is bad. I think the only thing to do now, to get out of it, is to trade trout and ohtani to the Phillies. @JeffPassan This is bad. I think the only thing to do now, to get out of it, is to trade trout and ohtani to the Phillies.

This fan captures the frustration of many sports fans over how the Los Angeles Angels have utilized their superstar players.

Corey Robinson @broccoli_corey @Jomboy_ Trade Ohtani and Trout to literally any team that's actually trying to take advantage of having two of the, if not THE, best players in baseball. This is so sad to see them wasted on a team that doesn't care @Jomboy_ Trade Ohtani and Trout to literally any team that's actually trying to take advantage of having two of the, if not THE, best players in baseball. This is so sad to see them wasted on a team that doesn't care

Realistically, it is exceedingly unlikely that either of these players will find themselves on the trade block this season, but it is certainly fun for fans to speculate and fantasize about.

