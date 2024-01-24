“The most beautiful couple” - Fans congratulate Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett on getting engaged to long-time girlfriend

Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett recently got engaged with his longtime girlfriend, Cloie Crocker. The couple shared glimpses of their engagement on Instagram.

In the series of photos, Braxton was seen getting on one knee with a ring and popping up the question. The next picture was that of the couple sharing an adorable moment and celebrating their engagement with a drink.

Fans showered them with congratulatory messages.

"OMG!!! The most beautiful couple, congrats," one fan said.

Braxton Garrett's Instagram post

The couple started dating in Jan. 2001, according to Yebscore.

Braxton Garrett's MLB career

Hailing from Foley, Alabama, Braxton Garrett was considered a top prospect heading to the 2016 MLB Draft. He was picked seventh overall by the Miami Marlins, and they gave him a $4,145,900 signing bonus.

After making his professional debut with the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the Single-A South Atlantic League in 2017, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery, which ended his season. Heading into 2018, he was the club's fifth best prospect but missed the season to recover from surgery.

He returned in 2019, playing for the Jupiter Hammerheads of the High-A Florida State League and for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Double-A Southern League. He managed an ERA of 3.54, going 6-7 across 21 starts.

On Sept. 13, 2020, Garrett made his major league debut in the second game of a doubleheader. In two starts during his rookie season, he allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

He spent most of the 2021 season in the AAA. In limited opportunities with the Marlins, he logged 34 innings for a dismal ERA of 5.03. The next year, in 17 appearances, he registered a 3-7 record and 3.58 ERA in 88 innings.

In 2023, he began the season out of the bullpen, but after Johnny Cueto injured his right biceps, Garrett was reinstated in the rotation. He started 30 games for the Marlins, throwing a 3.66 ERA in 159.2 innings with 156 strikeouts.

