"The Braves have already done this one time this year and it turned out great" "Braves are really good at it" - MLB Twitter praises the Atlanta Braves' bold decision to call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom

As far as incredible debuts go, Atlanta Braves’ top infield prospect Vaugh Grissom couldn’t have scripted his first MLB chapter any better.

The Braves announced earlier today that they have called up Grissom from Double-A Mississippi, while also activating right-hander Kirby Yates from the 60-day IL.

The @Braves have called up their No. 1 prospect, Vaughn Grissom, for what would be his MLB debut.Scouting report, tool grades, stats and more on the 21-year-old shortstop:

Grissom is second in the Minors in hits (126) and has reached base in 58 of his past 59 games. He made it to the big leagues after just 22 games at Double-A.

He has now smashed a gigantic homer in his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. Irrespective of where he goes from here, this hit is going to be a part of Grissom’s career highlight reel forever. What a way to announce your arrival!

VAUGHN GRISSOM WELCOME TO THE SHOW 1ST CAREER HOMER IN HIS FIRST CAREER GAME

Grissom was an 11th-round draft pick by the Braves in 2019. He has skyrocketed through the minors, compiling a .363/.408/.516 slashline in 98 plate appearances in Double-A. His High-A record reads .312/.404/.487 across 344 plate appearances.

Grissom’s arrival also evokes a sense of déjà vu. He is not the only top prospect to have been promoted aggressively by the Braves this year.

Back in May, the Braves promoted center fielder Michael Harris II, who was also from Double-A. Since then, Harris has hit .288 with 10 homers to his name and 34 RBIs. His tremendous success has paved the way for the Braves to bank on another top prospect.

A page out of Atlanta Braves’ playbook? An idea for many teams to consider

Atlanta Braves Photo Day

By the looks of it, the Braves are about to reap tremendous rewards again if Grissom’s MLB debut is anything to go by. Rivalries aside, fans are full of praise for the Braves putting trust in their prospects as it continues to pay off.

There’s also considerable envy in the air coming from other fan bases. Mets and Yankees fans, in particular, want their team to take notes.

At the time of writing, the Atlanta Braves are winning 7-4 after eight innings against the Red Sox. Except for a historic collapse, what an incredible debut win that is going to be - the first of many, many more for Vaughn Grissom.

