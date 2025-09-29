"The corpse was not even cold yet" - Phillies insider slams Pete Alonso for his comments following Mets' playoff elimination

Pete Alonso has so far played his entire MLB career with the New York Mets. This season, Alonso broke Darryl Strawberry's record for most home runs in franchise history.

Ad

Alonso is a fan favorite in Queens, and Mets owner Steve A. Cohen personally took an active role in signing him to a two-year contract during last offseason's free agency.

Alonso has now confirmed that he will be opting out of his contract after just one year. While he was candid about his plans, many, including Phillies insider Jim Salisbury, criticized Alonso for discussing them so soon after a loss to the Marlins dashed the Mets' postseason hopes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Honestly, that comment turned my stomach when I heard it," Salisbury said on the "Phillies Show" on Monday [Timestamp 31:06]. " I mean, the corpse, the body was not even cold yet. You know, the answer to that question is 'we just suffered a horrible loss, and that's all I'm thinking about now. I'm just thinking about my team and my teammates and how we didn't get it done.'"

Ad

Ad

Ruben Amaro Jr., a former Phillies GM and co-host of "Phillies Show," suggested that Alonso's comments are a reflection of the Mets not having a clubhouse culture. Amaro Jr. also noted that there are different personalities within the Mets, and they lack a winning mojo.

What exactly did Pete Alonso say after the Mets' loss?

On Sunday, the Mets lost 4-0 to the Marlins in their final regular-season game of 2025. Had they won, they would've gotten the final wild card spot, instead of the Reds, in the National League.

Ad

Shortly after the loss, Alonso talked to media members, and one of them enquired whether he would play for the Mets next season.

“Yeah. I mean, I've definitely thought about it, and it would be great," Pete Alonso replied [Timestamp 6:37]. "But again, we'll see what happens with everything. I mean, again, there's no guarantees, but for me, I've appreciated it here and the fans have been awesome."

Ad

"I mean, I've grown up in this organization and what I've done here," he added. "I mean, I'm really proud of the mark I've left. I've wanted to be the best teammate and best player I possibly can be, not just for the people here but for the franchise and for the fans. So yeah, that'd be great. But again, we'll see what happens."

Ad

Ad

Pete Alonso made his MLB debut for the Mets in 2019 and immediately made an impact by breaking Aaron Judge's rookie home run record with 53 dingers. In that same year, he earned both All-Star and All-MLB First Team honors.

After missing the All-Star selection in his sophomore season, Alonso has been named an All-Star for three consecutive years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More