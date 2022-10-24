The Philadelphia Phillies are the first team to punch their ticket to the World Series. They defeated the San Diego Padres on Sunday evening by a score of 4-3. This is their first World Series appearance in 13 years.

Bryce Harper changed the game with one swing of the bat in the eighth inning. Down one, he blasted a two-run bomb to give the Phillies the lead. It was truly a magical moment in the series.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE https://t.co/UjLTijwIqe

The win has Philadelphia Phillies fans going absolutely crazy. They can't believe this team is going to the World Series. It's crazy how far this team has come given they almost didn't make the postseason this year.

The Phillies have been resilient this year. They have battled through injuries and bad luck. Fans are ecstatic that this team has been able to play to their capabilities when it has mattered the most.

"The dream run continues!"

"Last team in and the Phillies win the pennant! What an exciting run for this team, and an incredible year for Philly. Four more wins to go!"

Fans are showing their appreciation for Bryce Harper. He's the heart and sole of this Philadelphia team. His stellar play has undoubtedly gotten them to the World Series.

The city of Philadelphia will definitely be celebrating hard tonight. They'll have a date with either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees in the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies almost didn't make the postseason this year

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies were the last team from the National League to make the playoffs. They finished the regular season with a record of 87-85 which was only one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

They look like the Atlanta Braves of last year. Both teams finished the season as 80-win teams, but got hot at the right time. If things play out like they did last year, we should see Philadelphia hoisting the World Series trophy when this is all said and done.

The Phillies will have to wait and see who their opponent is going to be. The Yankees will have to reverse sweep the Astros if they want to get into the World Series. It is likely the Phillies will be facing the Astros.

It will be interesting to see if the Phillies can close out this impressive run with a World Series title.

